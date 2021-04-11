Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.