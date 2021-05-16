The Johnstown Tomahawks will head into the NAHL Robertson Cup divisional playoffs this weekend on a roll, having won their past six regular-season games after completing a three-game weekend series sweep of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 win at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“It was important for us to have success in these last three games so we could take something positive into our playoff prep,” said Johnstown coach Mike Letizia, whose East Division champion squad finished the regular season with a 39-10-5 record. “But we understand that it’s a whole new ballgame in the playoffs.”
Johnstown will host the fourth-place Maryland Black Bears in the first game of a best-of-5 series beginning Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Tomahawks led 2-0 after the first period and 5-2 after the second, but held off a Danbury rally in the final period.
Jay Ahearn scored his 30th and 31st goals to add to his league-leading total, and also added an assist. Ahearn became the fourth 30-goal scorer in team history, joining Dalton Hunter and Donovan Ott in 2017 and Carson Briere in 2019.
“We could have played a little better today, but our whole goal was to stay sharp for the playoffs,” Ahearn said.
A pair of players called up for the weekend made major contributions on Sunday. Forward David Matousek scored two goals, and goaltender Liam Gross got the win in net after stopping 28 of 32 Jr. Hat Trick shots, with the team resting primary netminders Josh Graziano and Sam Evola.
“The whole experience playing here has been great,” said Matousek. “I only expected to get a couple shifts here and there but it turned out to be more, and I was thankful for the opportunity.”
Matousek got the Tomahawks on the board at 6:08 of the first with a blast from the left circle on assists from Daniel Tkac and Liam Whitehouse, and Johnstown later added to that lead with just 44 seconds left in the opening period when Ahearn tapped in a shot just to the left of the crease following assists by Brendan Clark and John Gelatt.
The Hat Tricks battled back in the second, erasing that two-goal deficit with a pair of tallies by Valentino Passarelli. Passarelli scored just 42 seconds into the period on assists by Gabe Dombrowski and Matteas Derraugh, and he then got the equalizer at the 9:31 mark on a feed from Dombrowski.
The Tomahawks answered that surge with three consecutive goals over the remainder of the period. Holt Oliphant cashed in Johnstown’s first power-play opportunity of the game when he regained a 3-2 lead for his team with his 12th goal of the year at 10:58, with Clark and Ahearn providing assists.
A perfectly executed 3-on-1 break was finished by Matousek at the 13:45 mark when he beat Danbury goaltender Geno Pichora following passes by Tkac and Reed Stark.
Clark subsequently picked up his third assist of the game on a nice feed from behind the net to Ahearn, who wristed one from the slot to put Johnstown up 5-2 at 16:34. Gelatt was credited with another assist on the play.
Passarelli got a hat trick for the Jr. Hat Tricks when he put home a rebound 5:19 into the third, with Shane Murphy and Joshua Burke assisting on the power-play goal.
A power-play chance for the Tomahawks at the 7:36 mark went awry when Dombrowski picked up a loose puck near center ice and teamed with Ben Beister on a 2-on-1 break, beating Gross for a shorthanded goal to pull the Hat Tricks within one, but Johnstown’s defense held off Danbury down the stretch to secure the win.
With a successful regular season now in the rear-view mirror, Letizia is looking to keep his team focused on a potential Robertson Cup run.
“We look at the playoffs as a one game at a time approach,” Letizia said. “You have to keep everyone on an even keel and not get caught up in the highs and lows.” “It comes down to who wants it more and who executes better.”
Note: The Tomahawks presented their 2020-21 team awards in a ceremony prior to Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. The Most Improved Player was Reed Stark, Unsung Hero was Holt Oliphant, Rookies of the Year were Jay Ahearn, Brendan Clark and John Gelatt. Co-Defensive Players of the Year were goaltenders Josh Graziano and Sam Evola. Offensive Player of the Year was Will Margel, and the Fan Favorite vote went to Ahearn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.