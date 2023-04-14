JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks’ three-goal second period had a 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial crowd of 1,952 buzzing on Friday night.
Unfortunately for the home fans, the New Jersey Titans produced a pair of two-goal efforts in the first and third frames to edge the Tomahawks 5-4 in the penultimate game of the North American Hockey League season.
“First period, we had some chances. I felt like the only real chances (New Jersey) had, they capitalized on,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “That’s kind of how it’s been against them all season. We’ve played some good games, but literally, I feel like every time we make a mistake, they score.
“They’re a quality team with a lot of offense.”
The fifth-place Tomahawks (28-26-5) and second-place Titans (38-17-4) will close the regular season at 7 p.m. Saturday. On an 0-3-1 streak, Johnstown will miss the playoffs for only the third time in franchise history.
New Jersey will carry the East Division’s second seed into the Robertson Cup playoffs.
“Right now, it’s just about leaving it all on the ice,” Letizia said. “You talk about what you want your legacy to be. The guys who are moving on, what do you want your last game to be? How do you want to be remembered?
“The guys who are coming back, what do you want to have in this last game going into the offseason?”
The Titans took a 2-0 first-period advantage. Michael Young netted his 28th goal of the season on a backhander 3:30 into the game, and Owen Luik scored with the teams skating 4-on-4 at 11:54.
Nick Ahern’s power-play goal 8:02 into the second period cut the Tomahawks’ deficit in half. Drake Albers and Tyler DesRochers had assists on Ahearn’s 15th of the season.
“Nick has been scoring a lot,” Letizia said.
“He was out with an injury for a couple months. Since he’s come back, he’s been pretty red-hot. Usually, when he shoots it, good things happen.”
New Jersey’s Dominik Bartecko beat Alec Rajalin-Scharp high on the glove side to make it 3-1 at 16:00.
But the Tomahawks regained momentum less than a minute later, as Drake Albers beat Marino Ramirez with a five-hole goal – his 22nd of the season.
Anthony Galante tied the game and capped Johnstown’s three-goal, second period via his 25th of the season with 19.9 seconds left. The Tomahawks outshot the Titans 22-5 in the second.
“We battled hard in the second to tie it up,” Letizia said. “I thought we had a lot of really good looks, even more looks that went in.”
The Titans added third-period power-play goals by Chris Battaini and Ben Yurchuk to lead 5-3.
Ahern scored with 2:39 remaining to make it a one-goal game, but the Tomahawks had to kill off a late major penalty, which limited their options.
“In the third, the penalties were tough,” Letizia said. “We gave up two on the penalty kill, but we kept going. We had a couple other chances, but it just wasn’t enough.”
Letizia received a plaque and, joined by his family on the ice, watched a video presentation commemorating his 300th win as coach of the Tomahawks. The video included interviews with many former players – some now competing at the major college level – congratulating their coach.
“I really didn’t know that all of that was happening,” Letizia said. “They just said come to the penalty box before the game. It was pretty special, especially to be there with my family, my wife and the kids, and seeing the old players.
“My wife and kids, I couldn’t win one game if it wasn’t for them. All the sacrifices they do for me, I’m pretty lucky. And, a lot of good players came through Johnstown and I’ve been fortunate enough to coach them.”
