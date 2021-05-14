The final three-game homestand of the regular season for the Johnstown Tomahawks began Friday night without much at stake in the standings for the NAHL East Division champion squad, so head coach Mike Letizia took the opportunity to rest some regulars, including top scorers Jay Ahearn and Will Margel.
Johnstown’s revamped lineup was held scoreless and trailed 1-0 through the first two periods, but a pair of timely third-period goals and a crucial penalty kill in the final minutes helped the Tomahawks rally and hold on for a 2-1 victory over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks.
“This was one of those games where we had guys get different opportunities and different looks, and we had to take some time to adjust,” said Letizia, whose club improved to 37-10-5.
Drew Murphy and Daniel Tkac scored for Johnstown, while goaltender Sam Evola turned away 33 of 34 Danbury shots to boost his record to 18-6-2 on the year.
The Tomahawks’ defense killed off all four Danbury power-play opportunities, with the most important one coming in the closing minutes. With 4:15 remaining in regulation, Johnstown’s Reed Stark was whistled for a high-sticking double minor, and the Tomahawks were able to keep the Jr. Hat Tricks off the board during the four-minute penalty while clinging to the one-goal advantage.
“You never want to be in that situation in a one-goal game,” Letizia said, “but the guys came through. Sammy made some big saves and just had a strong game overall.”
Last-place Danbury (20-26-5) outshot the Tomahawks by a 34-27 margin, and the Hat Tricks got on the board first at 12:50 of the opening period when Gabe Dombrowski notched his 10th goal of the season on assists from Valentino Passarelli and Alex Duncan.
That margin held throughout the remainder of the first and second period, as clean scoring chances for the Tomahawks were scarce.
“We had the puck a lot, but passed up on some shots,” Letizia said. “We should have just put more pucks on the net.”
Johnstown made it a new game 8:22 into the third period. Murphy was camped out behind the Danbury net, took a feed from Ryan Vellucci, and muscled a turnaround shot past Hat Trick goaltender Geno Pichora for his eighth goal of the year.
“It was great to see Murph get that tying goal,” Letizia said. “He’s a big, hard-working kid and he was in a good position to just power his way to the net and score.”
The Tomahawks subsequently cashed in their lone power-play opportunity of the contest to take the lead at the 12:30 mark. Tkac blasted a shot from the left circle on assists from Stark and Dustin Geregach for what proved to be the game-winner.
“I was in a good spot and Starkie gave me a nice pass,” said Tkac, whose goal was his 12th of the year. "I couldn’t have asked for a better situation. We only had one power play, but we made it count."
Evola and the Tomahawks’ defense did the rest to keep the Hat Tricks at bay and preserve the lead down the stretch.
The two squads will play the second game of the weekend series at 7 p.m. Saturday. The regular-season finale starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.
