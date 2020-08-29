Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.