CRESSON – The Penn Cambria High School boys basketball team possesses plenty of postseason – even championship – experience.
The Panthers seemingly take turns providing clutch, game-winning performances in the playoffs.
Perhaps senior guard Vinny Chridon put it best after igniting his team’s third-quarter flurry that led to a 67-56 victory over visiting Westmont Hilltop in Monday night’s District 6 Class 3A boys semifinal round contest.
“I think it’s just guys knowing their role,” said Chirdon, who scored 14 points and had seven rebounds as the second-seeded Panthers earned a spot in Friday’s district title game at Mount Aloysius College.
“With G (Garrett Harrold) out in foul trouble a lot of the game, other guys had to step up like Easton (Semelsberger), (Zach) Grove, ‘Shuag’ (Luke Shuagis). They all did their job.”
Chirdon did his part.
Third-seeded Westmont Hilltop (16-7) overcame an early nine-point deficit to close within 16-14 of Penn Cambria (20-5) after one quarter.
Ties at 16-, 18-, 20- and 22-all followed, and the teams took turns holding slim leads in the second quarter. Penn Cambria led 31-28 at halftime in front of a packed and loud gymnasium.
Then, Chirdon got hot. He hit a pair of 3-point field goals to put the Panthers up 39-32 at 4:49 of the third. A 3-pointer by Gavin Harrold prompted Westmont coach Dave Roman Jr. to use a timeout.
Garrett Harrold followed with a pair of field goals to make it 46-32 and cap a 13-0 run.
“Credit to them for knocking those down when they had to,” Roman said. “We lost some assignments. We had to find (Vinny) Chirdon in transition. We lost him twice and he got two 3-pointers there.
“Our other emphasis was keeping them off of the offensive glass. We gave (Luke) Shuagis two offensive boards there in the third. There’s 10 points. They’re really good, and it’s hard to come back once you get down.”
Penn Cambria will face the winner of Tuesday’s District 6 Class 3A semifinal between top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic and fourth-seeded Tyrone. The championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“First off, Westmont is really talented. They’re long. They have a ton of shooters, and they’re extremely well-coached,” Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said. “We knew just because we jumped up by six or eight points early, it wasn’t going to be easy.
“We knew we were in a dogfight. But in the second half, I have a really extremely experienced group of guys. These guys have played in all kinds of big games. They knew it was going to be tough, but they weren’t fazed.”
Penn Cambria won the District 6 Class 4A crown before moving down a classification this season. Thanks to a big third quarter, the Panthers will have another championship date.
“Once Vinny hit those two shots, they sensed we had an opportunity to put Westmont back on their heels,” Ronan said of his players. “You still didn’t feel safe at that time, but it’s much more comforting having that lead where they had to play catch up.”
Garrett Harrold led Penn Cambria with 22 points, followed by Chirdon’s 14. Easton Semelsberger had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Zach Grove scored 10 points.
Ryan Craft led Westmont Hilltop with 15 points, all scored in the first half. Jonathan Crocco netted 14 points.
“Craft destroyed us off the dribble in the first half,” Ronan said. “No matter how many times we said that he’s left-handed and force him right, he would find a way to get back on the left. He created so much chaos and easy points.
“We made a defensive adjustment to a 3-2 zone. We wanted to take away that penetration.”
Westmont Hilltop remains alive and will face the loser of Tuesday’s semifinal in a consolation game on Friday at a site and time to be announced. District 6 will advance three Class 3A teams in the PIAA Tournament.
“At the end of the game when we pulled our starters out, I said, ‘Keep your chins up because we have a lot of basketball to play,’ ” Roman said. “We’ve got to refocus.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
