JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While the Bishop McCort Catholic defense was holding up its end of things during the first half of Wednesday’s girls basketball game at Richland High School, the Crimson Crushers’ offense had its struggles, tallying just 16 points over the first 16 minutes.
A 20-point effort in the third quarter finally got Bishop McCort the distance it needed as the guests turned in a 49-34 win over the spunky Rams.
A pair of 3-pointers from Cami Beppler followed by seven points from Lexi Martin sparked the Crimson Crushers coming out of intermission.
Coincidentally, it was when Bishop McCort stopped relying on 3-pointers that the offense began to flow better in the eyes of coach John Hahn.
“We were settling for the 3s in the first half,” Hahn said. “At halftime, we made the adjustments. We said, ‘We can get them to the hoop.’ (Richland’s Jordyn) Kinsey blocked two or three shots in the first half. Of course, girls didn’t want to go in there. I said, ‘We gotta get it to the hoop and then kick it back out.’ ”
Martin led all scorers with 14 points with nine coming during the second half. All six of Beppler’s points were on her two third-quarter treys.
The first half saw both defenses giving their opponents fits as Bishop McCort inched to a 5-4 lead after a quarter. A conventional 3-point play from the Rams’ Julianna Stem gave the hosts a 7-5 lead. Stem rattled in a 3-pointer later in the frame to give Richland its final lead at 10-9 with 5:50 showing on the clock.
Aside from the mini outburst in the second quarter, the Crimson Crushers’ mix of a 3-2 zone, man-to-man defense and occasional full-court pressure limited Stem’s offensive effectiveness.
“(Stem) handles the ball if (Laikyn) Roman doesn’t handle the ball,” Hahn said. “So we thought that if we stayed out front with her, bring another guard out front because Roman’s going to be there and then just stay in a 3-2, then we’ll switch it up into a man.
“We just kept giving them different looks. We tried to take Stem out of the game, she’s their shooter.”
Ally Stephens’ deep ball with 5:01 left in the second gave Bishop McCort the lead for good at 12-10. Martin and Bria Bair each had buckets in the final minute to give the guests a 16-12 lead heading into the break.
Bishop McCort rebounded from its first loss of the season, 70-67 at United, on Monday.
While the Rams stayed close, aggression on offense was lacking according to coach Greg Burke.
“Give credit to McCort, they pressured our guards,” Burke said. “We were playing reactive vs. proactive. When you play a game against a team like that, you second-guess your shots. You second-guess your passing.
“Our hesitancy is what hurt us.”
Beppler opened the third-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer before Richland’s Jordyn Kinsey and Bishop McCort’s Bair each knocked down two free throws. An Avery Marshall bucket cut the Crimson Crushers’ lead to 21-16 seconds before Beppler connected again from distance. That opened a 13-0 run for Bishop McCort, which saw Martin score seven points.
In the fourth quarter, Richland worked the lead down to nine points on a Laikyn Roman triple. Gianna Gallucci, who scored 11 points, responded to push the edge to double figures. Marshall scored seven of her nine points during the fourth with neither team going on a run. Kinsey also had nine points to share the Richland team lead with Marshall.
Avery Marshall had seven rebounds to lead Richland while Lanie Marshall followed with six. It was the combo of Avery and Lanie Marshall along with Kinsey, who had three blocks, that made life difficult for Bishop McCort in the paint.
“We have good inside defense” Burke said. “Our tough matchup is with the guards against McCort. They’re quick and they’re fast. You have to pick your poison on if you want them to score from the inside or outside. We took away the inside. Give them credit, they made the shots when they needed to from the outside.”
Defensively, Bishop McCort’s Martin had six steals ,while Bailey Shriver recorded five swipes.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
