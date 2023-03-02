CRESSON, Pa. – When the Homer-Center Wildcats won the 2022 District 6 Class 2A girls basketball title, the momentum gained during the third quarter thanks to refocused defense and explosive post play keyed the push to the program’s first district championship.
On Thursday, Homer-Center gave an encore performance on the same floor at Mount Aloysius College on its way to a 52-45 win over the United Lions.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats used a 16-4 burst in the third to turn a four-point lead into a gap too wide for United to overcome in the fourth quarter.
“There’s something about this floor,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “That third quarter, two years in a row. Last year, it was 17-2 (against Bishop McCort Catholic).
“This year was 16-4. That’s all the girls. That’s their effort defensively and offensively. I’m proud of them.”
Homer-Center’s Molly Kosmack, a 6-foot senior set to play collegiately at Mount Aloysius, was particularly difficult to stop in the third as she tallied eight of her team-best 18 points during the frame.
All of that while United (17-8) managed one basket from the floor – a field goal from Aleah Bevard with 4:46 left – and two Delaney Perrone free throws 27 seconds later.
The Wildcats (20-7) followed Perrone’s foul shots with a 9-0 run, buoyed by three Kosmack buckets over the span of 108 game seconds.
“That third quarter killed us,” United coach Paul Hall said.
“Their size. I mean, easy baskets. Turnovers. Not getting any shots off. They upped their tempo on defense. That was pretty much when they put the dagger in us a little bit in that third quarter.”
The Lions chipped away at Homer-Center’s lead during the fourth, closing on an 8-1 run over the final 2 minutes and 40 seconds. Lauren Donelson and Perrone each rattled home a 3-pointer during the run.
Donelson, who led all scorers with 20 points, scored eight in the frame while Perrone was responsible for five during the fourth.
“Her senior leadership on this team has been outstanding,” Hall said. “There’s some nights she might only score three points. Other nights, she might score in the 20s or teens. She gives 110% out there all the time.”
Macy Sardone netted five of her 17 points in the fourth with her final field goal pushing the Homer-Center lead to 47-32 with 6:04 remaining, all but sealing the Wildcats repeat.
“It feels amazing. That was one of our goals at the beginning of the year,” Sardone said.
“I’m just super-happy that we were able to make it back here and come out on top.”
United, which fell to Homer-Center twice during the regular season, marked time with the Wildcats during the first half, grabbing the lead in the second quarter when Donelson opened the period with five consecutive points. The teams traded the lead up until a 20-all deadlock triggered by a basket from Homer-Center’s Meegan Williams with 2:20 left in the half.
The Wildcats grabbed the lead for good at 24-23 on a bucket from Kosmack that opened a 5-0 spurt over the final 45 seconds of the half.
While the Wildcats took home another District 6 trophy, United was denied its first championship in its second trip to a title game. The Lions fell to Penns Manor in the 2021 Class 3A championship.
Hall was quick to credit his players for getting the program to this point twice in three seasons.
“It’s on the girls,” Hall said.
“We just teach them. They gotta do it on the floor. It’s great getting here, but I want one of those District 6 championship trophies. It’s hard coming in second two times. These girls accomplished a lot and we still get to play next week.”
The Lions will face Burgettstown, the third-place squad from District 7, in the opening round of the PIAA tournament on March 10.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
