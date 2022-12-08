JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The first signs of trouble for the Johnstown Tomahawks actually surfaced in a period the team dominated on Thursday night.
The Tomahawks outshot the streaking Maine Nordiques 18-8 in the second, but only found the net twice to take a one-goal lead through 40 minutes at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Maine didn’t squander its opportunity after staving off a potential scoring binge by the home team.
The Nordiques scored four times in a span of 4 minutes, 11 seconds to catch, pass and pull away from the Tomahawks, 5-2, in front of 1,630 fans who saw an appearance by Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis.
“It was a tough one,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said after his team held a lengthy postgame locker room meeting.
“I thought our first period was just OK.
“The second, we turned the legs up a little bit and created some chances. We were around it and got some goals. I would have liked to get a couple more.
“The third period, it was just, I felt like everything we didn’t do right, they found a way to put a puck in. Obviously, we didn’t cash enough of ours in prior to it to make a difference in the game.
“Tough third, especially having a 2-1 lead and it happening really quick.”
Trailing 2-1, Maine got third-period goals by David Helledy, Kellen Murrphy and Evan Orloff (twice) in a spurt from 6:18 to 10:29 to lead 5-2.
“A lot of communication to detail and availability allowed for those goals to be scored,” Maine coach Matt Pinchevsky said. “I don’t want us to be a streaky team.
“I want us to be a more consistent team and that’s what we’re working on.
“I think there was a little bit of guilt. I think hitting those details, starting to communicate and being after one another (led to the goals).”
Fourth-place Maine pulled four points ahead of fifth place Johnstown. The Tomahawks will host the Nordiques at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We talked about how important every game is and how important consistency is,” Letizia said of the long locker room chat with his players. “We talked about living up to an identity and finding that consistently, especially in these types of games. You’ve got to have it.
“There is no room for errors. There is no time to take any shifts off. They’re a good team. We have two games now to redeem ourselves.”
The loss snapped a modest two-game winning streak by Johnstown.
Maine is 5-0-1 in its past six games and 9-1-1 in its last 11 outings.
“It has everything to do with our leadership and our culture,” Pinchevsky said. “We have an unbelievable leadership group in our captaincy. We have a really good ’04 (2004) nucleus. Culture and leadership.”
Maine took a 1-0 lead on Filip Wiberg’s goal with only 43 seconds remaining in the opening period. The Nordiques now are 10-1-1 when scoring first.
In the second, Johnstown’s Drake Albers tied it with his 12th goal of the season 5:24 into the period. Anthony Galante had the first of his two assists in the period to extend his point-scoring streak to eight games, with points in 12 of his past 13 contests.
Captain Ryan Vellucci converted on a 5-on-3 power play to give the Tomahawks at 2-1 advantage 16:01 into the second. Galante and Tyler Desrochers assisted, with Galante pushing the puck from the side of the net to the crease, where Vellucci had a clear shot.
The Tomahawks had several other quality scoring chances in the second period, posting 10 more shots than the Nordiques in the period. But Maine goaltender Kael Depape had 16 saves in the second.
“They drove the net really hard and challenged us in the blue paint,” Pinchevsky said, “but as long as Kael Depape or Thomas Heaney sees the puck, they’re going to save it.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
