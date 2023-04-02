JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the pressure of competing for conference, district and state basketball championships behind them, fun was the operative word for the participants in Sunday’s second annual Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association Senior Showcase all-star games at Westmont Hilltop Junior- Senior High School.
Team Conemaugh swept both contests over Team Allegheny, as the girls squad prevailed 57-29 in the opener, while the boys captured an 82-63 decision.
“There’s no pressure in this game,” said Team Conemaugh girls coach John Hahn, of Bishop McCort Catholic. “You want to go out and hope no one gets hurt and that the girls have fun.
“We had two practices, and put in a little offense and a little defense. The girls bonded quickly and everybody had a great time today.”
One of Hahn’s Crimson Crushers players gave her coach a standout performance to close her high school career.
Bria Bair led Team Conemaugh with a game-high 13 points.
“I knew it was going to be a fun game,” Bair said. “I love that I got to play with some of my old teammates and against some of my old teammates. I knew I had no pressure going into it and we came out with the win.”
The Penn Cambria duo of Emily Hite and Abby Crossman contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively, each for Team Conemaugh.
Team Allegheny was unable to get any consistent offense going throughout the contest.
“We didn’t win, but the thing was all about having fun today,” Team Allegheny and Glendale coach Brian Kuhn said.
“Basically, our game plan was to rotate everybody in and out every three minutes so everybody got equal playing time, because they are all good basketball players up and down both rosters.”
Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Madison Ostinowsky buried three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high nine for Team Allegheny.
Bair scored seven of the first 11 points for Team Conemaugh, who held a six-point lead heading into the second quarter.
After an Ostinowsky 3-pointer pulled Team Allegheny within 17-13, Team Conemaugh answered with a run of 12 unanswered points to seize the momentum.
Richland’s Jordyn Kinsey completed a conventional three-point play and Penn Cambria’s Katie Della nailed a 3-pointer to cap off the surge that propelled Team Conemaugh to a 29-15 halftime lead.
Team Conemaugh effectively put the game out of reach in the third, as they started the period on a 10-2 run during which Crossman and Hite combined for all of the points.
Conemaugh Valley’s Delanie Davison nailed a 3-pointer to give her team its biggest lead of the third at 42-18, and Team Conemaugh continued to expand that advantage over the remainder of the game.
The boys’ squads battled through a tightly contested first half before Team Conemaugh pulled away in the third quarter.
“I told the guys during the week when we practiced that the most unselfish team usually wins these types of games, but I think both teams were very unselfish today,” said Team Conemaugh and Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr.
“We didn’t really put in any offenses or out-of-bounds plays. We just said to go out and do your thing, and show everyone why you were selected to play in this game.”
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Ibn Shaheed led all scorers with 16 points, and Greater Johnstown’s Nyerre Collins added 12 for Team Conemaugh.
Team Allegheny coach Jim Ronan, of Penn Cambria, felt that “it was fun to see these kids’ complete skill set on display. It’s a little bit different in a game like this. You really get to see how much talent they do have. It’s fun to see them shoot it up from long distance and try some dunks.”
The Portage duo of Luke Scarton and Mason Kargo led Team Allegheny with 12 and 11 points, respectively, each, with Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Spencer Myers adding 10.
“It was fun to play with a bunch of really good basketball players in our area for the last game of my high school career,” Scarton said.
Team Allegheny jumped out to an 8-2 lead on a Myers triple before Team Conemaugh finished the opening quarter on a 9-2 run keyed by seven straight points from Collins that put his team up by one.
The second quarter featured three ties and four lead changes. Glendale’s Mason Peterson hit a 3-pointer and Kargo followed with a conventional three-point play to give Team Allegheny its largest advantage at 23-17, but Bishop McCort Catholic’s Aiden Burkhart capped off a run of six straight points to forge a 27-all tie.
Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers buried a trey to put Team Allegheny back on top, but Team Conemaugh finished strong to end the half. Bishop McCort’s Ethan Kasper and Shaheed combined for the next seven Team Conemaugh points, and Richland’s Sam Penna scored in the final minute to give Team Conemaugh a 36-31 edge at the break.
Team Conemaugh took command in the third, as a 17-4 surge broke the game open.
Kasper hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Forest Hills’ Devon Brezovec scored six during the run.
With Team Conemaugh in control late in the game, the final three minutes turned into an impromptu long-distance shooting and dunk contest. Greater Johnstown’s Terffaril Stallworth, Cambria Heights’ Carter Lamb and Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold threw down dunks to electrify the crowd and their teammates.
