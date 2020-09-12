BEDFORD – Different. Unfamiliar. Strange. Any of those words might have described the setting on Friday night at the Bedford Area High School football field.
The wild ride to the start of the 2020 season included no fans in the stands. The home band and cheerleaders performed on the home bleachers, socially distanced, of course, throughout the always highly anticipated meeting against county rival Chestnut Ridge.
With the visitors locker room closed, the Lions met behind the bleachers for the pregame and halftime talks. Players were spaced out along both sidelines.
Something else was out of place.
A game many expected to perhaps go back and forth and be decided in the fourth quarter never was close, as the host Bisons scored the first five touchdowns and put a running clock into motion in a 35-7 victory over the Lions.
“It’s different,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “The whole season has been obviously completely different than what we’re used to, but at the same time it’s about the kids.
“The kids were able to come out tonight and play some football. Certainly they’d want to have fans in the stadium and an atmosphere similar to what we had at Ridge last year. At the end of the day we were able to come out and play some football and we came out on the right side of the scoreboard.”
The teams each entered the season among the LHAC’s top contenders – Bedford led the coaches’ preseason poll and Ridge was fourth.
Last season, only two points separated the winning Lions and the visiting Bisons.
This one wasn’t close.
Junior quarterback Mercury Swaim completed 7 of 10 passes for 159 yards and two TDs, and he ran for 119 yards on nine carries with a pair of scores.
Senior back Steven Ressler caught five passes for 116 yards, including a 4-yard TD. Ressler made three big catches that eventually put the Bisons on track to score and he rushed for 47 yards on five attempts.
“They had a nice game plan, a good scheme,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said of the Bisons. “Offensively they made plays when they needed to. That was the key. We just seemed to lack any consistency.
“We’d have a breakdown. Get a play or two. In the first half when it was still 7-0, 14-0, 0-0, we’d get a couple first downs and then something would cause us to break down.”
Chestnut Ridge opened the game with a nine-play drive, but a Trent Price interception gave Bedford possession. The Bisons scored 10 plays later when Swaim connected with Ethan Weber on a 20-yard TD pass. Liz Martz made the first of five extra-points at 5:10 of the opening quarter.
The Lions had another 10-play drive stall but pinned Bedford at its own 5-yard line after a punt and a penalty.
Swaim made three big plays in a row. An 18-yard run preceded his 46-yard laser pass to Ressler at the Lions 22-yard line. The quarterback then weaved through defenders on a 21-yard run that set up his own 1-yard TD to make it 14-0 at 9:17 of the second quarter.
“Merc had a big night both running and throwing the ball,” Steele said. "Steven had a big night as well. That’s no surprise. Those kids are two pretty good football players.”
Swaim’s 38-yard pass to Ressler set up Elijah Cook’s 5-yard touchdown 2:19 before halftime to make it 21-0.
“The Ressler boy is in a league of his own,” Shoemaker said. “That was the taletale sign.
“He made a couple defensive plays and the two big pass plays, and he made a pass play in the second half.
“Credit to their kids,” he added. “Their defense is super aggressive and really quick flying to the ball.
“We tried to do some things out on the edge. We think we have some skill kids, but they shut us down for the most part.”
Swaim eluded and broke through would-be tacklers on a 56-yard scoring run 29 seconds into the third quarter. He connected with Ressler on a 4-yard touchdown to start the running clock late in the third.
“I want to give credit to our defense,” Steele said. “Our kids played hard. Our kids tackled well for the most part.
“(Chestnut Ridge quarterback Logan) Pfister is a very good high school football player. He’s fast. He throws the ball well. He runs the ball well in open space. We did a nice job of keeping him contained and not getting the big creases that he’s so dangerous when he finds them.”
Pfister rushed for 40 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The senior completed 10 of 22 passes for 79 yards and one interception.
“It was certainly a different atmosphere than it normally would have been,” Shoemaker said. “We said to the kids, ‘We’re thankful we played.’ It’s been a long road to get to this point. There’s been a lot of hoops that we had to jump through. ‘Enjoy it.’ That’s what I told them before the game.
“Even though it hurts we were able to make it happen. We’ll get better. We’ll be all right.”
