EBENSBURG – Even minus a few of the key players from last season’s conference and subregional championship squad, the Bedford High School football team performed much like its 2020 predecessor on Friday night at Central Cambria.
Of course, having veteran all-state quarterback Mercury Swaim in the lineup – even if it was only for one half – certainly helped the Bisons in a 48-0 victory over the Red Devils.
“Absolute game-breaker,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said after Swaim rushed for 107 yards with a TD and hit all six of his passes, including two more TDs. “I love him as a player because he’s talented, he’s fast, he’s strong. He’s a very heady player. He’s seen everything. He’s been through it since he was young.
“You can tell he’s a seasoned type of player and a good leader for that team, but they’ve got a good crew around him,” McGregor added. “They’ve got a good thing rolling there. That’s what we want to aspire to be at Central Cambria.”
Bedford opened the game with a 10-play, 73-yard scoring march capped by Swaim’s 5-yard dash and the first of six Lizzy Martz extra-point kicks.
Mercury Swaim 5-yard TD run caps @bedfordfootball 73-yard drive. Bisons lead Central Cambria 7-0 at 7:02 1st #TDhsfootball pic.twitter.com/Pt7FeSoc52— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) August 27, 2021
After stopping the Red Devils on a fourth-and-1, the Bisons needed five plays until Ethan Weber scored on a 13-yard run to set a 14-0 first-quarter score.
“The start was real good. We put together two nice drives and two really great stops,” said Swaim, who only played the first half because the Bisons put a running clock into motion for the entire second half. “We were feeling really good. I was just proud of the way the team just kept chipping away and kept working the whole game.”
In only 1 half on the field, QB Mercury Swaim rushed for 107 yards and a TD, completed all 6 passes and had 2 TDs as @bedfordfootball beat host Central Cambria 48-0 pic.twitter.com/oPCQIUVkLT— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) August 28, 2021
Swaim hit receiver Kevin Ressler in stride on a 38-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter. Martz’s kick set a 21-0 score.
“Fortunately, we have a three-year, returning starter at quarterback and he’s pretty special,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “He was able to make some plays along with a couple other kids. I thought our offensive line did a nice job as well. We were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
“We did a lot of things well on offense,” Steele said. “I thought we played well on defense as well. Our kids were aggressive and ran to the ball.”
Ressler recovered a fumble and ran 33 yards for another Bisons touchdown and a 28-0 advantage at 10:12 of the second quarter.
“Sometimes things happen and you catch a few breaks,” Steele said. “We caught a break. I have no idea how that ball didn’t go out of bounds. It was hanging on the edge. Kevin was there, right time, right place, scooped it up and scored.”
Bedford added a 2-yard touchdown run by Trenton Price and a 12-yard touchdown reception by Justin Arnold late in the half to set a 41-0 score.
“That’s a well-seasoned, experienced team who knows how to execute,” Central Cambria’s McGregor said. “They lost one game last year and that was in the state semifinals. I know not all their guys are back, but a lot of them are.
“That’s the culture they have got rolling. I would rather learn a lesson early, take one on the chin if you can be mature enough to do that, to show what we need to get better at rather than just kind of waltz through maybe an easier part of the schedule and then get exposed late in the season.”
With the running clock, each team only had one drive in the third quarter. The Red Devils advanced to the Bedford 17 before being stopped on downs.
The Bisons followed with a drive that ended on an Arnold 25-yard run with 8:03 left in the game to make it 48-0.
Ressler moved to quarterback in place of Swaim in the second half, and the Bisons substituted liberally.
Bedford had 31 carries for 257 rushing yards, including 60 by Price and 43 by Ressler.
Swaim credited the big men up front.
“You have dudes like Boyd (Becker) and Josiah (Weyandt) who just anchor the line,” Swaim said. “Then you have newcomers that are really starting to get it, Dom Whestone, Zach Vent and Jake Styer. They’re all doing real well.”
The Bisons took a step toward building on last year’s 10-1 season that included a District 5-8-9 subregional crown and a run to the PIAA Class 3A semifinal round.
“Our kids did a nice job up front. Our defensive line did a nice job,” Steele said. “Our linebackers played well. Anytime you can shut a team out in the Laurel Highlands, that’s a big deal because these teams are good.”
McGregor said the one-sided score could be explained in simple terms.
“We didn’t execute tonight. They did,” McGregor said. “We’ve been saying, ‘Do-your-job football.’ Offensively, defensively and special teams all together (didn’t execute). That’s how you come up with the score that you got.”
