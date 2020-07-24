Preston Summerhays opened the third round of the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions with a birdie putt.
In fact, the 18-year-old Arizona State-bound Summerhays made birdies on three of the first four holes. He never really let up, either.
Summerhays shot a 4-under-par 66 in the third round and sits atop the leaderboard with a 9-under 201 entering Friday’s final round at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.
“I’m just going to keep on playing the way I have been playing,” said Summerhays, who broke loose from a four-way tie for the lead through two rounds. “I’m going to attack when I have good numbers with wedges. I’m going to keep practicing my putting and make sure I make those 4 to 8-footers. Just staying smart on this golf course.”
Summerhays made birdies on 1, 3, 4, 11 and 14. He had a bogey on No. 5.
One stroke behind Summerhays are Auburn University player Graysen Huff, who was 3-under 67 on Thursday, and University of Southern California golfer Leon D’Souza, who was 5-under 65 in the third round. Both Huff and D’Souza are 8-under 202 for the tournament.
Louisiana State University’s Trey Winstead is fourth at 7-under 203. Tied for fifth at 5-under 205 are Clemson University’s Jacob Bridgeman, Auburn University’s Brandon Mancheno and Liberty University’s Jonathan Yaun.
“This course, you can’t try to be too aggressive because if you short-side yourself, you’re going to make bogeys,” said D’Souza, a native of Hong Kong. “For me, it was just trying to put it in the middle of the green and give me birdie chances on every hole. Hopefully some of those drop.”
D’Souza made an eagle on the par-5 No. 11 and had birdies on 8, 9, 12 and 17. He made bogey on 14.
“Definitely the birdie on No. 8, that was 42 feet,” D’Souza said of the hole that helped spark his round. “I had made seven pars in a row until that. That pushed me in the right direction. I made an eagle on 11 and birdied 12.
“I put a 3-wood into the fairway and hit a 7-iron to about seven feet and made that,” D’Souza said of the eagle.
Huff started out with a bogey on No. 1, but recovered with birdie putts on 5, 6, 11, 13 and 16. His other bogey in the round was on No. 14.
“I just got out to the hole on No. 1 and my green speed and a little bit of the reading was rusty, I guess,” Huff said. “The greens are slick. You play back and forth with the weather and you’re not entirely sure how the first green is going to be.
“It got by me a little bit but I just stayed patient and played. You always have a couple things to work on and go through, but I’m happy with what I got today and it puts me in a good position for (Friday).”
Huff nearly aced the uphill par-3 No. 16 with his tee shot landing within inches of the flag. He made birdie.
“I almost holed that one,” Huff said. “That would have been cool. I have only had one hole-in-one so that would have been really, really nice.”
For the first time this week, the Amateur avoided any weather-related delays. The first round had been interrupted by lightning and rain delays for approximately four hours. The second round on Wednesday had similar rain delays.
Both of the first two rounds lasted until darkness set in to halt play.
Thursday’s action ended about an hour before a heavy downpour drenched Johnstown in the early evening.
“We heard some thunder on hole No. 11 but luckily it was far away,” Summerhays said. “They have the course in great shape. They’ve done a great job.”
Summerhays also did his “job” while moving into sole possession of first place.
He had been tied with University of Oklahoma coach Ryan Hybl, Oklahoma player Quade Cummins and Huff through two rounds at 5-under. Cummins and Hybl each shot 2-over 72 on Thursday and moved into a tie for 15th at 207.
“I’ve been working a lot on my wedges and 1, 3 and 4 are great opportunities when you hit it in the fairway and have good wedges,” Summerhays said of the early birdies. “I stuck all of those and made some mid-range putts, 5 to 7 footers on those holes.
“I made a bogey on 5 which I wasn’t too bugged about. That pin was in a very difficult position.”
He was strong on the back nine, too.
“I got it going on 11, the par-5 again,” Summerhays said. “I made a great putt on No. 14, the par-3, about 35 to 40 feet, up and over, with a hard right-to-left slope. That was big for the round. I came in with a bunch of greens and a bunch of 2-putts.”
