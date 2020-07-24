As the birdies began to accumulate for Preston Summerhays, those following the leaderboards both on the course and digitally might have expected the teenage standout to pull away during the final round of the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
Summerhays knew better. The Arizona State University commit continued to play his game on the back nine and held off a charge by the University of Texas’ Travis Vick on a steamy Friday afternoon.
“I was even par through nine and Travis Vick was playing really good, climbing up that leaderboard,” Summerhays said after tying the Sunnehanna Amateur record with a 14-under-par 266. “I make a really good birdie on 11. Then, I make a great 14-footer straight down the hill on 12 to make another birdie to get to 12-under. That kind of gave me a little space in between.”
Vick eagled No. 11 and made birdies on 15, 16 and 17 to pull even with Summerhays at 12-under for the tournament. Vick cooled down with a bogey on 18. Playing in the final group, Summerhays seized the opportunity by closing with a pair of birdies to become the youngest champion in Sunnehanna Amateur history at 18 years, 2 days.
“He tied it going into 17,” Summerhays said. “I made a great 10-footer on 17 and then birdied 18. It was a great round.”
Summerhays got better each day during a tournament delayed by rain or lightning in three of the four rounds – including Friday, when play was pushed back an hour after officials said 2 1/2 inches of rain fell overnight and early in the morning.
Summerhays shot 68-67-66-65 for a 266, tying four-time Sunnehanna Amateur champion Allen Doyle’s record total set in 1992.
Vick finished three strokes back at 11-under 269.
“The hole that got me going was 11, the short par 5,” said Vick, who earned one of the two USGA exemptions for next month’s U.S. Amateur by finishing as runner-up. “I hit it in the rough a little bit on the right. I had a 7-iron from 200 yards. I hit it downhill to within a foot and made eagle. That got me from 3 to 5. I was able to cruise my way in from there. But 11 was definitely the turning point.”
Vick also improved as the tournament progressed. His 7-under 63 on Friday was the low score of the final round. He opened the tournament with a 2-over 72, then shot back-to-back 67s.
“Unfortunately I had a pretty rough first round,” Vick said. “I made some mental errors. I wish I would have had that back. The past three days have been really solid golf. Not a lot of mental errors. Very few bogeys. I’m happy to take that next week into the Western (Amateur).”
Trey Winstead, a Louisiana State University golfer from Baton Rouge, shot a 3-under 67 on Friday to finish at 10-under 270, four strokes off the pace in third place.
Winstead moved into contention on the back nine, making birdie putts on 11, 12, 13 and 15. He bogeyed 16.
University of Oklahoma golfer Quade Cummins, who was fifth at Sunnehanna in 2019, had a 6-under 64 on Friday to finish in a three-way tie for fourth at 9-under 271. Cummins opened the tournament with an even-par 70 and followed with a 5-under 65 in Round 2. His 72 on Thursday hurt his chances of wearing the green jacket.
“I knew I had to get out hot to start the round,” Cummins said after making seven birdies, including four on the front nine. “I started with a birdie that set the tone. I caught a little fire from about 7 until 12. That got me to 5-under.
“I couldn’t get anything to fall coming in. I had a lot of good chances. I finished with a birdie on 18.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.