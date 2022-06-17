Herman Sekne had a string of birdies and an eagle to grab a share of the lead after the second round at the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on Thursday afternoon.
Bryce Lewis, who was tied for the lead following the opening round, needed a big bounce back on the back nine to maintain the pace.
Both players are at 6-under-par 134 through two rounds, with the third round to be played on Friday and the finale on Saturday at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.
“A 36-hole lead, I would have definitely taken it going into the week,” said Lewis, a University of Tennessee golfer. “I’ve just got to keep going and keep doing the same stuff I’ve been doing. I didn’t play well here last year. I’ve been just trying to strategize the golf course a little bit differently, playing under the hole. Par is a good score out here. Try not to be too aggressive. Be patient.”
Lewis finished even-par 70 on Thursday after shooting 6-under 64 in the opening round. He had been tied with Florida State product Cole Anderson after Round 1, but Anderson had a 5-over 75 in the second round and is tied for 18th at 1-under overall.
Sekne didn’t post spectacular numbers on the front nine during the second round. But the Purdue University golfer from Oslo, Norway, felt he was poised to finish strong on the back.
After his eagle on the par-5, 513-yard No. 11, Sekne added birdies on 13, 14 and 16 to shoot a 5-under 65 in the round.
“I felt like I got off to a decent start on the front nine. I didn’t make too much happen, but I knew the front nine was harder and I could get it going on the back,” said Sekne, who was 1-under after birdie putts on No. 3 and 7 and a bogey on 5.
“When I made that putt on 11, it helped me get going. From there on out, it felt pretty easy.”
The eagle ignited a strong finish.
“I hit a 3-wood off the tee. It was a little further right than I wanted and ended up in the rough,” Sekne said. “I took a 9-iron, hit it on the green and made a 40-footer for eagle.
“That was nice.”
His lone blemish on the back was a bogey on the par-5 No. 15.
“The par 5 is a long one. I had actually a pretty good look for birdie, but with the pins out here, it’s not always easy to go in,” Sekne said.
“I almost made my shot on the par 3 (16) and that helped out a lot.”
Similarly, Lewis had a much better showing on the back nine.
He had bogeys on 6, 9 and 12. A birdie on the par-3 No. 10 was a bright spot during that stretch.
Lewis came back with birdie putts on 15 and 16.
“I had a tough start. On the greens, I had two three-putts early on the front,” Lewis said. “Those were my only two bogeys on the front. Kind of rebounded with a good putt on 10. But 12, I was in the middle of the fairway, and kind of pulled a wedge in the bunker and made 5. That probably was the worst hole of the day.
“I rebounded and just tried to stay positive, knowing the back nine is a little easier than the front and a couple birdie holes were coming up.”
Kelly Chinn, Jiri Zuska and Julian Perico are in a three-way tie for third at 5-under 135.
Josh Gilkison, Nicolas Arcement and 2020 Sunnehanna Amateur champion Preston Summerhays each are tied for sixth at 4-under 136.
Duke University product Chinn, of Great Falls, Virginia, was in the lead at 7-under overall through 11 holes in the second round. Chinn made birdies on 2, 6, 9 and 11.
“I just put myself in good positions all day,” Chinn said. “I tried to just get as many uphill putts as I can. I was able to execute that the first 11 holes and it worked out real well.”
He finished with a pair of bogeys on 13 and 15.
“I didn’t hit it as close as I would have liked to,” Chinn said. “Still hit the green, but those were just two really bad three-putts. It’s something that kind of happens sometimes.”
Chinn shot a 2-under 68 on Thursday.
“Just keep sticking to my game plan,” Chinn said. “Obviously, it’s been working the first two days.”
University of Louisville golfer Jiri Zuska, of Kladno, Czech Republic, also finished the second round at 5-under in the tournament. Zuska had a 2-under 68 and with his first-round 67, he is at 135 overall.
“I’m not trying to do anything like murder the course,” Zuska said. “I’m just trying to be patient and take advantage of the easier holes. So far, I’ve been doing a pretty good job of that.”
Zuska made birdies on 2, 11 and 12. He had a bogey on 16.
“No. 2 was a pretty long putt. On 9, I had a pretty long putt to save par and that kept the momentum going,” Zuska said.
“Then on 11, I two-putted for birdie. On 12, I hit it to like a foot and it was a tap-in. Just trying to be patient and wait for my opportunities to come to me.”
Also at 5-under is University of Arkansas’ Julian Perico of Lima, Peru. Perico had an even-par 70 on Thursday and had a first-round 65.
“It was tough out there,” said Perico, who had a birdie putt on 12 and a bogey on 16. “Today was tough.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
