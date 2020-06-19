Martella’s Pharmacy No. 2 hitter Adam Cecere has a reputation for crushing home runs at NCAA Division I Wake Forest University or ripping line drives in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
On Friday night, Cecere had an unusual three-run single against O in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The sky-high pop up stayed in the air seemingly forever in baseball time before falling between multiple fielders about 200 feet from the plate.
With two outs and the bases loaded, the runners took off on Cecere’s contact – all three scoring in a six-run inning that put undefeated Martella’s Pharmacy on track to a 12-1 victory in five innings.
“That definitely took the air out of us,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said. “We were in the game up to that point.”
Martella’s is 3-0 since the JCBL season began on Wednesday night after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. O fell to 0-4 after dropping a 7-4 contest to Laurel Auto Group in the late game.
“Adam Cecere got short there and hit a rare, three-run single and that really opened up the ballgame for us,” said Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil, whose team led 1-0 until the six-run third inning.
“It landed right on the line. Smart base runners took off. Anytime Adam gets a hold of a ball in the air it hangs up there for a while and it’s a tough play for a defender.”
Cecere finished with four RBIs. Boston Bradley drove in two runs. Nick Gooden had two hits, including a double and one run batted in.
The production was enough for Marist College-bound starter Brian Yetter, who had a no-hitter through three innings with six strikeouts and a walk.
Jake Ansell tossed the final two innings and nearly closed a combined no-hitter until Carson Ertter roped a two-out double to left field in the fifth inning.
Yetter needed 25 pitches to get out of the first inning, but threw 21 the next two frames.
“I think it’s a thing for all of us. We haven’t been out here playing,” said Yetter, a recent Mifflin County High School graduate. “You can get all the reps you want in the offseason, the COVID-19 season. But at the same time, nothing is like live ABs (at-bats).
“I’m getting used to being back on the mound. The first inning I had a high pitch count, but I think I settled in after that,” he said. “Their 3, 4 batters worked the count and were fouling pitches off. I was making good pitches but couldn’t get them out. I tried to go with my third pitch and I was choking it too much with my changeup.”
Martella’s added five runs in the fourth to lead 12-0.
Tanner Kobal walked, moved to third on Ertter’s double and scored on a wild pitch for O’s lone run.
“What I was impressed with was Yetts had a high pitch count in the first inning and then he really settled in,” Pfeil said. “He used that power and set up the curveball well and kept them off-balance. He made it really easy on our defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.