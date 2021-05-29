Somerset senior Haley Stickle, right, stays ahead of Carlisle senior Alyssa Dyson in the 100-meter hurdles event at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, PA., Saturday, May 29, 2021. Stickle took third place in the event.
Somerset’s Hailey Rios, left, takes the baton from fellow junior Alexia Powers during the 4x100-meter relay event at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, PA., Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Somerset senior Haley Stickle, left, tries keeping pace with Cumberland Valley junior Cora Heilman during the 300-meter hurdles event at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, PA., Saturday, May 29, 2021.
“I felt like my start was great. It was a PR, so I was pretty happy with how the whole race went,” Stickle said after receiving her medal on the turf at Seth Grove Stadium. “I felt like my turnover was really fast. Overall, it was a really good race. I’m glad the season ended like that.”
Kay Williams of Pennsbury won in 14.38, followed by Ani Anderson of Hickory in 14.80 and Stickle in the top three. Stickle had advanced to the 100-meter hurdles finals by running a 14.98 in her qualifying heat.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Stickle ran a 47.10 to place 13th overall. Anni Lemelin of St. Joseph won the event in 44.25.
“It pushes you a lot whenever there is competition,” Stickle said of the state meet. “I wasn’t able to break down what I was doing. I was gutting through and going off of muscle memory. It feels really good whenever there is competition because you can actually have something to push you to make you go faster.”
Junior Hailey Rios represented Somerset in two events during the PIAA meet.
Rios ran a 12.90 in the 100-meter dash preliminaries, but did not qualify for the final race. In the 200-meter dash, Rios had a 26.61 in her heat and ranked 23rd overall.
Stickle, sophomore Sydney Rush, junior Alexia Powers and Rios ran the 400-meter relay in 50.19. The Golden Eagles finished 13th of 31 relay squads in the event, which South Fayette High won in 48.17.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
