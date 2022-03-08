Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.