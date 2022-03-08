JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic senior Ally Stephens didn’t want her Crimson Crushers to leave anything to chance during the first round of the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball tournament on Tuesday night.
Not after a highly regarded Bishop McCort team had fallen in the District 6 title game and failed to claim the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference playoff title despite going undefeated in the conference during the regular season.
Not after last year’s elimination loss as the top seed in the district semifinal round.
“We were just looking to get a big lead. We want to stay in it this year,” said Stephens, who helped Bishop McCort accomplish that goal by scoring 26 points in a 63-32 victory over visiting Windber.
“All of us were so pumped, especially with Windber right up the street. We knew it was going to be packed,” Stephens said of the near-capacity crowd at the Osborne Street gym. “We were just ready. We had our adrenaline.”
Stephens made six 3-point field goals, including three in the second quarter, as the District 6 runner-up Crimson Crushers pulled away from the District 5 runner-up Ramblers.
“When she’s on fire, she’s unbelievable,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn said. “I’ve only seen her have one other game like that. She lit it up. She shoots the ball well.”
Sophomore Gianna Galllucci tallied 11 points, and junior Bria Bair provided 13 rebounds and nine points as the Crimson Crushers (24-4) earned a spot opposite of District 3 champion Linden Hall, a 65-31 winner over Belmont Charter, on Friday.
“This is huge,” Hahn said.
“I talked to the girls last night and said, ‘We’ve had a great year. We’ve gone undefeated in the Laurel Highlands. We lost the Laurel Highlands championship. We lose District 6. We haven’t won anything.’
“ ‘Let’s get into the Sweet 16. Why not us? Let’s make our run,’ ” Hahn said. “I’ll give up D6. I’ll give up Laurel Highlands. I’d like to get to Hershey.”
The Crimson Crushers led an almost entirely underclassmen Windber squad 24-14 after one quarter and 42-25 at halftime.
Bishop McCort limited Windber to seven second-half points, including only two in the third quarter as the Crushers led 55-27.
The Ramblers closed a 22-5 season.
“We knew they were going to push the tempo as much as they can and the 3-point line is their No. 1 spot,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said. “(Stephens) got hot. When they started to shoot and make 90% of their 3s, it’s almost an insurmountable thing.”
Windber’s lone senior Gina Gaye had 16 points. Sophomore Mariah Andrews provided nine points and seven rebounds.
“Hell of a career,” Pavlosky said of Gaye. “If you look at her accolades, not just in basketball, but in all of her sports, how many WestPAC championships? How many district titles?
“To have three WestPAC titles.
“Two district titles. To have a few state appearances. Breaking the 1,000-point barrier and getting close to the 1,200 mark (in basketball),” Pavlosky said. “She’s a great kid. We love her. She’s a role model for our school.”
The multi-sport standout Gaye overcame a devastating knee injury earlier in her career to lead a youthful Ramblers WestPAC championship team as a senior.
“I hope I taught them how to never stop fighting and you can overcome any adversities that are thrown at you,” Gaye said.
“As long as you play together and trust your teammates, you can achieve anything you set out to do.”
Bishop McCort’s Stephens is hoping her team will build on the momentum.
“I’m a senior this year. This is my last year. This is my last home game,” Stephens said.
“I’m ready to get a state medal.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
