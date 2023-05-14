PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington – coming soon to a bowling alley near you?
The two University of Georgia products were drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in April and have been close friends since their days in Athens.
“(Washington’s) my guy," Jones said at rookie minicamp on Friday. "We play around. We goof around all the time. He’s always at my house. I’m always at his house. We’re always on the phone, always talking. We go bowling together. We just do a lot of activities together."
One of the other activities they’ll be doing together is blocking for both quarterback Kenny Pickett and running Najee Harris, as Jones will be competing for the starting left tackle job and Washington will be lining up at tight end. While third-round pick Washington can make an impact catching the ball – his 6-foot-7, 264-pound frame is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses – he’s made a name for himself with his blocking, often lining up next to Jones at Georgia.
“He don’t call himself the sixth O-lineman for no reason,” said Jones, the 14th overall selection in the draft. “That’s his game. He thinks of himself as a lineman. That’s how he plays. He plays physical. He plays nasty. Yes, he’s an athlete. He can go out and catch the ball, but the best part of his game is the way he blocks.”
As for Jones, he’s ready to put the hoopla of the draft process behind him and get down to business.
“I’ve been waiting to get here," Jones said. "I’m ready to work. All the hype’s over. I’m in the building now. I’m ready to put the time and the effort in to be the best version of me.”
Jones has lined up primarily at left tackle during the team’s workouts – the same position he started 19 games at Georgia when the team won back-to-back national championships. He’ll be battling for the starting job with veteran Dan Moore Jr., who has started 33 games at left tackle over the past two seasons.
“I’m not looking for winning the job right now," Jones said. "My biggest focus right now is coming in, doing the best I can do and learning the playbook."
Jones isn’t the only one who’s excited to finally get started. Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was thrilled to finally put on the same uniform his father, Joey, donned when the younger Porter was a child between 1999-2006.
“I was in the locker room and I was just staring at my jersey," the younger Porter said. "I was like, 'I really get to put this on today.' It was just an unreal moment and I’m just happy to be out here.”
Porter believes he can contribute to the team right away.
“I feel like I can have a big impact,” Porter said, “but I’m really just trying to learn from the old guys and really just trying to get their respect and show them what I can do on and off the field.”
Getting to know you
Jones, Washington and Porter were just three of the 51 players taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp, which included 33 tryout players. The group had dinner together on Friday evening, with the coaching staff trying to get familiar with each player.
“It’s just fun to spend time with them," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "We had dinner last night and not necessarily football, but just getting to know one another further, introducing them to Acrisure Stadium, things of that nature."
Jones has used minicamp as an opportunity to get to know as many of his fellow rookies as possible.
“I’m just trying to bond with them because they may be my future teammates,” Jones said. “Just getting to know everybody. Who they are, what they like, how they like to play.”
Quarterback questions
The Steelers are still trying to fill out the quarterback room as they have just Pickett and Mitch Trubisky under contract ahead of the 2023 season. Two signal-callers, Tanner Morgan and Bryce Perkins, are taking part in rookie minicamp. The Steelers like to have four quarterbacks during training camp and typically carry three on the 53-man roster during the season.
The team signed Morgan as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota shortly after the draft concluded. Morgan spent six years with the Golden Gophers and started 45 games during that time, throwing 63 touchdowns compared to 32 interceptions. His experience is one of the reasons the Steelers signed Morgan.
“He’s a guy that’s played a lot," Tomlin said. "He’s a six-year guy. He’s got some leadership intangible qualities. He’s been highly productive within that program. His resume is pretty extensive for a guy in that position.”
Morgan is aware there is an opening for the third quarterback spot, but isn’t focused on that right now.
“My mindset is just to be an asset any way that I can be a positive contributor each and every day and do my best every day," Morgan said. "Whatever happens, happens.”
He’s looking forward to working with both Pickett and Trubisky. Morgan said both quarterbacks had already reached out to him.
“They texted me after I signed, so that was really cool,” Morgan said. “I’m excited to be in the room with those guys and learn from them. They’ve had a lot of success and done things at a very high level in this league.”
Perkins spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2020. He appeared in three games for the Rams in 2022, starting one. In his lone start, Perkins completed 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tomlin said it’s too early to evaluate the two quarterbacks.
“We hadn’t done a lot," Tomlin said. "They’ve been attentive and professional. Hopefully, we get an opportunity to see some more over the next two days, but just hadn’t had a large enough sample size to paint with a broad brush at this juncture.”
Rookie minicamp concludes on Sunday. The Steelers will continue offseason workouts when organized team activities begin on May 23.
