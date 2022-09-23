LIGONIER, Pa. – – Steel Valley came into Friday night’s football game regarded as one of the best teams in the state in Class 2A. They reaffirmed that notion with a 48-0 commanding victory over Ligonier Valley at Weller Field.
“They beat us at the dinner table, they beat us in the weight room, and hats off to them, that’s a fantastic football team that when we looked at them on film we didn’t see any weaknesses,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said after his team slipped to 3-2 on the season.
The Ironmen controlled the game from the start. On the second play from scrimmage sophomore tailback Donald Barksdale ripped off a 57-yard touchdown run to give the visitors a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
Barksdale finished with 163 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns.
“It was a big game for us, a conference game and they were 3-1 and they’re well-coached, a good team, and they play hard at home,” Steel Valley coach Ray Braszo said after his team improved to 4-0. “We are just a little stronger than they are right now.”
Steel Valley added another quick score on its second possession. Senior quarterback Cruce Brookins found Makhai Valentine along the sideline, and the 6-foot-3 wide receiver went over the top of the Ligonier Valley defender to complete the 56 yard score.
“The quarterback is a phenomenal athlete,” Beitel said of Brookins. “They’ve got multiple Division I football players over there, they’re tough kids and then you add in their athleticism and size and strength and everything else.”
Brookins finished 9 of 11 passing for 121 yards. The athletic quarterback also contributed 63 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
“Playmakers are making the plays and our line is doing a good job of making holes for them and they’re running hard,” Braszo said.
Steel Valley had a noticeable size difference in the trenches. The Ironmen featured 6-foot-5 and 315-pound Gregory Smith at left tackle, who is a Miami (Ohio) recruit. The senior was able to pave the way for big plays throughout the game for his team.
Ligonier was trailing 21-0 after one quarter, but the Rams did create a bit of momentum to start the second. After a sack on Brookins that pinned the Ironmen around midfield, Ligonier Valley took the ball over and moved the chains for the first time all game.
Quarterback Broderick Schreyer hit Logan Johnston for two passes that put the Rams at the 20-yard line. Ligonier Valley opted for a trick play, but Haden Sierocky’s pass was picked off at the 5-yard line.
Steel Valley promptly went 95-yards in four plays after that. Brookins had a 40-yard scamper, then Barksdale took it to the end zone on a 53-yard run.
“Our kids hung in there, but ultimately the big difference was that whenever you play a great football team, you’ve got to be perfect and whenever we would get something going, we would just have a self inflicted wound with a penalty or a false start,” Beitel said. “You get behind the sticks…just a tough, tough night.”
Steel Valley added one score just before halftime on a 2-yard keeper from Brookins to set the running clock in the second half.
The Ironmen are 4-0 and are coming off of an 11-1 season in 2021. Braszo did not want to discuss the ceiling or longterm goals for his team this season, but rather just wants to see them improve each week.
“Well the feeling is Monday they come and they aren’t too focused,” The Ironmen coach said with a laugh. “We fight through the week in practice, so they’ve got to get a little better at making themselves better.”
