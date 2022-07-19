SIDMAN, Pa. – Typically, veteran St. Michael Saints coach Matt Gramling and his players would spend the moments after a one-sided victory in the American Legion Baseball Region 7 Tournament sharing congratulatory hugs, high-fives and cheers.
But on Monday evening, the Saints had a bittersweet reaction after a 14-6 win over Young Township at the Forest Hills High School field.
St. Michael, the champion of the Cambria County League, went 2-1 in pool play in Region 7.
But so did Philipsburg and Bushy Run.
When the tiebreakers were tabulated, the Saints didn’t advance to the Region 7 semifinal round.
“This is the biggest win you could have with it feeling like a loss,” Gramling said after sharing a season-ended farewell huddle near first base with his players, manager/father Denny Gramling and the coaching staff.
St. Michael batters combined for 11 hits. The Saints also capitalized on 17 walks allowed by Young Township pitchers. Seven St. Michael runners were forced in on bases-loaded walks.
“Love these kids,” Gramling said. “They gave us 100% in every single game. Finished 16-8 and league champions. We hadn’t done that in a long time. Any team that advances to regionals is a special team. For us to go 2-1 against the best teams from State College and West, I’m really proud of these kids.”
Jeremy Burda pitched five strong innings for the win, and Jake Poldiak closed the final two frames.
At the plate, second baseman Dylan Kundrod went 4-for-4 with a walk, one run scored and two RBIs. Kirk Bearjar had three hits, with a run-producing double and three runs scored. Jace Irving hit a two-run double.
Colby Rearick scored three runs, and Devin Kreger had two runs scored and three RBIs on a pair of bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly. Clean-up hitter Luke Scarton walked four times and scored three runs.
“Can’t ask for anything better than this. To play on a coaching staff like this for five years, we always put a good team together,” veteran Saints player Kundrod said.
“We made it far this year. It’s a shame we had to lose (the tiebreaker) like this, but it was a good year. End on a win.”
Bradley Felix had three hits for Young Township. Dustin Coleman had two hits. Felix and Coleman smacked back-to-back triples in Young Township’s two-run fifth inning.
Nikola Buffone and Nathan Kovalic each had two hits, with Buffone driving in three runs.
“Three teams ended up 2-1 in our pool – us, Bushy Run and Philipsburg,” said Gramling, whose Saints also beat Philipsburg 3-2 and lost to Bushy Run, 8-5. “The first criteria is head-to-head, and everybody beat each other once.
“The next tiebreaker was runs allowed. Philipsburg only gave up nine runs in their three games, and we had already given up 10 (before Monday) going into the game, so they were already better than us,” Gramling said. “Bushy Run gave up 14 runs, so we needed to give up three or fewer runs.”
Despite ending the season, the Saints players still appreciated the moment.
“It’s a close-knit team. We’re all from around the same area and that helps,” said Kundrod, a fifth-year player. “To be able to come out and put up a league championship like we did this year, two wins in the regional tournament, they have a good chance of coming back here next year.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
