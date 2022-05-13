LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University softball players were line dancing at Red Flash Softball Field as “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” and “Cotton Eye Joe” blared over the PA system bright and early on Friday morning.
The Red Flash are in line to be dancing to their fifth straight Northeast Conference tournament championship entering the third day of the tournament, thanks to some clutch batting by Maddie Barnes as St. Francis sweated out an 8-6 triumph over Mount St. Mary’s.
“Our team always talks about being down, but not out, so we had to stick with our tools that we work on in practice,” said Red Flash senior Lindsay Ward, who had two doubles, two RBIs and fielded the final out with the tying run on first base. “Luckily, we were able to slam the door.”
St. Francis (36-16) brought out the bats for its winners’ bracket game with the second seed, piling up 11 hits and getting home runs from Rachel Marsden and Jordy Frank among five extra-base hits to remain perfect in the bracket. The Red Flash needed it after committing three errors that turned into five unearned Mountaineers runs.
The Red Flash just need to win once today against Long Island or Mount St. Mary's to defend their four previous NEC titles. St. Francis is on a nine-game winning streak and has come out on top in sixth straight conference tourney contests.
St. Francis also is 13-1 at home this spring.
“It’s huge. A team has to beat you twice and only one team has done that,” Barnes said of making the championship game without a loss.
Down a run in the bottom of the sixth to the only team that had beaten it in Loretto this season, St. Francis loaded the bases with no outs when Lauren Aubry, who only had 50 at-bats entering the tournament, squared to bunt and was hit in the hand after Marsden walked and Ashley Wruble singled.
Some thought Aubry offered and the pitch could have been called a strike. The thought even crossed her mind.
“Yeah, a little bit. I was just hoping they weren’t going to,” Aubry said with a laugh. “I was trying to turn to get out of the way.”
That opened the door for Barnes to play the hero. O’Donnell often hits for her catcher, but she left the bat in Barnes’ hands, and Barnes rewarded her by rolling one back up through the middle of the infield to plate Marsden and Wruble.
“She (Mount St. Mary's reliever Avery Neuhart) had been pounding the outside of the zone, so I was just waiting on an outside pitch and looking to drive it into the ground,” Barnes said. “We always preach, 'Hit something hard on the ground and make them make a play.' ”
Barnes entered the game with 66 at-bats and batting .211, but she now has 12 RBIs this year on 15 hits.
“I felt really confident. I knew I had my teammates behind me,” Barnes said.
Aubry scored an insurance run on Mekenzie Saban’s sacrifice fly. Mount St. Mary's had the tying run at first with two outs in the seventh, but Grace Vesco, who came on in relief of Marsden in the middle of the game, got Elizabeth King to ground out to Ward to end it.
“It was just back and forth the entire game. I expected nothing less. They’re a good, solid, disciplined team,” St. Francis coach Jess O’Donnell said. “You just have to remain calm and let your team do what you know they’re capable of doing.”
Mount St. Mary’s took a 6-4 lead in the top of the fifth on two-run singles by Bridgette Gilliano and King. Ward doubled in Jordan Pietrzykoski to get the Red Flash within one and set the stage for Barnes’ heroics.
The Mountaineers’ Amanda Berkley retired 16 straight in Thursday’s win over Fairleigh Dickinson, but St. Francis broke on top quickly. Ward’s one-out double to deep center field drove in Jordan Pietrzykoski, who singled and stole second. Pietrzykoski went 3-for-4.
Marsden deposited a Berkley offering over the left-field fence to make it 2-0 leading off the bottom of the second.
Mount St. Mary’s, though, wasn’t done. In the next half-inning, a two-out error gave the Mountaineers their first baserunner and Abigayle Perry followed with a flyball to center that bounced off the top of the fence and went over to tie it up.
Frank took the momentum right back in the bottom of the third when she lofted a flyball over the fence in left-center field with Olivia Ulam aboard.
Frank was the sixth Red Flash to hit safely to that point.
