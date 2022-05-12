LORETTO, Pa. – Olivia Ulam got all of it, but the ball hooked to the left of the foul pole, leaving St. Francis still clinging to a one-run lead.
“We talk about celebrating little things,” Ulam said. “That was a good hit, even if it was foul.”
In her initiation to college postseason softball, the first baseman from Canonsburg didn’t get down on herself, though. She got back in there and straightened it out and sent her fifth home run of the year over the left-center field fence.
Ulam’s grand slam was the exclamation point as top-seeded St. Francis came back to post a 6-1 win over Long Island in the opening game of the Northeast Conference tournament on Thursday afternoon at Red Flash Softball Field.
Grace Vesco pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the 35-16 Red Flash, who will play Mount St. Mary’s in Friday morning’s winner’s bracket game in search of a fifth straight NEC title. St. Francis trailed 1-0 before scoring solo runs in the fourth and fifth and then putting it away on Ulam’s grand slam.
“I think we do a really good job of kind of taking punches and then giving them right back,” St. Francis junior shortstop Jordan Pietrzykoski said. “When teams go up on us like that, it just takes us to that next level of focus, that next level of determination."
Pietrzykoski scored the go-ahead run in the fifth on Ulam’s sacrifice fly, giving Ulam five RBIs in her postseason debut.
Ulam said she was nervous earlier in the week, but after talking to some of her teammates, Thursday’s game felt like any other. She and Jordy Frank both had two hits to lead the Red Flash.
“I just saw the ball really well,” Ulam said. “The first couple of innings, we didn’t score much, but we came out and did a good job.”
She also made a gem of a play in the field to maintain St. Francis’ lead in the top of the sixth when she charged Alyssa Polemani’s chopper and fired home to get pinch-runner Alexis Toledo for the second out.
“That play was huge. I think it was a complete game-changer. It shifted the momentum. It took a little bit out of their sails. Defense is the key, and I think it’s going to continue to be the key,” St. Francis coach Jess O’Donnell said. “This gets the nerves out. You look at this championship all year.”
Vesco struck out nine against the second-best hitting and scoring team in the Northeast Conference for the Red Flash to notch their eighth win in a row.
“They’re an aggressive team, a really good hitting team. For me, (the key) was just getting ahead. I attacked the zone. Getting head made it a lot easier. My defense played really well behind me. Olivia made a great play at first to get that runner out at home,” Vesco said. “I felt really strong. It’s nice to play at home. This is what we live for.”
Vesco started strong, striking out the first two Sharks swinging before getting two straight soft popups to the catcher.
Long Island, though, took the lead in the top of the third when Katie Hinkle caught the Red Flash napping, broke for home and crossed the plate while Vesco held the ball in the circle turned toward the outfield and St. Francis catcher Madeline Barnes was facing the backstop.
The Sharks manufactured the run on two infield hits and four stolen bases. Pietrzykoski appeared to have gotten the Red Flash out of the jam when she made a nice play on Kiana Cisneros’ short-hopper and held the runners before going to first for the second out.
Hinkle also was the beneficiary of a bang-bang play earlier when she was called safe stealing second despite a terrifically-placed throw by Barnes that looked to have the out.
St. Francis had a chance to tie it in the bottom of the inning. Mekenzie Saban smacked a double to right with one out, but she was stranded at third base.
The Red Flash, however, tied it in the fourth on Lauren Aubry’s bases-loaded line single to center, scoring Frank.
Both teams wore green ribbons to promote suicide awareness.
