LORETTO – Randall Gaskins Jr. raced in from three-quarter court with a defender in hot pursuit, but, when he tried to pack it, the ball ricocheted hard off the back of the rim.
Asked about the play, the usually stoic St. Francis University senior guard finally showed some emotion and cracked a big smile.
“He hit the ball a little bit, so I lost it,” Gaskins explained with a laugh.
It was about the only thing that didn’t go well for Gaskins or his Red Flash all game.
While Bryant was able to contain Northeast Conference player of the year Isaiah Blackmon, Gaskins complemented Keith Braxton’s near-triple-double with his first 20-point game of the season in an 87-61 conference tournament quarterfinal rout on Wednesday night at DeGol Arena.
The visiting Bulldogs never were within single digits after St. Francis took a 15-4 lead just under 4 minutes into the contest. The second-seeded Red Flash scored 32 points in the first 9:50 and had a 22-point lead as they advanced to the conference semifinals for the fifth time in the past seven years.
“I don’t think I said two words in the first 10 minutes of the game. The focus and intensity that they had to start everything … I don’t want to say it was expected from the group, but with an experienced team that’s been through so many playoff games and so many scenarios, it was kind of fun to stand on the sidelines those first couple of minutes and not have to do a lot,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said.
St. Francis will host third-seeded Sacred Heart on Saturday at noon. The Red Flash made 13 of their first 18 shots.
Then, when Bryant had a couple of chances in the second half to get the margin down to 10 or even nine, St. Francis rose to the occasion holding the Bulldogs to 25% from the field over the last 20 minutes and widening the lead to as many as 27 before Krimmel cleared his bench.
It was an eye-opening performance, especially when considering the other three first-round matchups were decided by a total of four points.
“We just wanted to come out and set the tone with our energy and our intensity. I think that was the best start we’ve had all season,” Braxton said. “We just have to try to duplicate that every single game with that same focus and that same mindset.”
Braxton had eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals to go along with his game-high 24 points. St. Francis had four players in double figures and, surprisingly, Blackmon, who was averaging 19.2 points entering the tournament, was not one of them – he finished with five. Along with Gaskins scoring 20, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart scored 11 apiece.
“That’s our credit to our readiness and our focus coming into the game. Everybody’s getting shots up,” Braxton said.
Bryant (15-17) split its regular-season games with the Red Flash. Bulldogs coach Jared Grasso, though, thought his younger squad was nervous, and that a senior-laden St. Francis team came in with a hunger and desperation the rest of the tournament field might lack.
“To have the opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament, this would be it for them, they played with that kind of urgency, and I think they did it for 40 minutes,” Grasso said. “If they continue to play like that, they’re going to be a really hard out.”
Gaskins is one of five seniors in the Red Flash rotation, and he played like it might be his last game, making 7 of 10 from the field and going 3-for-4 from 3-point range after taking just 98 shots in the regular season and making eight treys.
He started things off by making a baseline jumper off a Braxton pass 22 seconds in, then knocked down a 3 off another Braxton feed a minute later.
“It felt good. It helped me pick up my energy,” Gaskins said of his hot start. “The coaches were chirping in my ear, letting me know that I had to be aggressive because (Blackmon) just got player of the year, so they’re going to focus on him.”
Primarily the Red Flash’s defensive perimeter stopper, Gaskins is among the top players on the team in plus-minus even with pro prospects Braxton and Blackmon.
He was a plus-31 on Wednesday.
“Just his grit, and that mindset that he brings to every game, whether it’s defending, whether it’s scoring,” Braxton said of what he appreciates of Gaskins being on the floor with him.
“I saw him drive down the lane aggressively tonight twice. To see my fellow senior do that is just big time.”
Adam Grant’s 13 points led Bryant.
