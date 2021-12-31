LORETTO, Pa. – If the St. Francis University men’s basketball team can make some kind of collective New Year’s resolution, it would be to find New Year’s solutions, according to Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel.
“We’ve got to identify the problem, but then we’ve got to get the solutions,” Krimmel said.
Despite cutting a 19-point second-half deficit to as few as four, the Red Flash ended 2021 on a four-game losing streak on Friday afternoon at DeGol Arena by dropping a 70-62 decision to previously-winless Fairleigh Dickinson.
St. Francis never led, falling to 4-9 overall and 0-2 in the Northeast Conference as it prepares to embark on a four-game road trip. The Red Flash won’t play at home again until Jan. 21.
It’s the first time the Red Flash have dropped three straight home games since 2016-17.
In a break from routine, Krimmel didn’t make any players available for the post-game press conference and took more than a half-hour after the final buzzer talking to his team.
“A disappointing way to end 2021,” Krimmel said. “You’re going to have some tough times.
“In our last three games, against Wagner I think we played hard enough and together enough to at least give ourselves a chance, but in the Robert Morris game and this game, I don’t think we played as hard enough for 40 minutes as we needed to.
“I was certainly disappointed with the way we played.”
Max Land and Josh Cohen scored 15 points apiece to lead the Red Flash, who shot just 35.5% and missed 15 of their first 21 shots within 5 feet of the bucket.
St. Francis was within eight with the ball with about 40 seconds left, but Ramiir Dixon- Conover and Land were unable to sink their 3-point shots.
Fairleigh Dickinson shot 47.5% from the field, becoming the 11th team this season to score 66 or more points against the Flash and the eighth to reach 70. The Knights’ Brandon Rush topped all scorers with 22 points and teammate Sebastian Lamaute registered a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds.
St. Francis also did itself no favors in missing nine of its 24 foul shots.
“We’ve shown signs. We’ve put ourselves in a position to win some games and we’ve been close a couple of times, but the consistency is what we’re looking for,” Krimmel said. “It’s a fine line between winning and losing, but that margin is huge.”
John Square’s layup at 16:20 of the second half culminated an 18-4 run to put the Knights up 46-27.
Land, though, came up with a loose ball in stride and took it in from half-court for a layup that got the Flash back within 58-54 with 5:42 left.
It was only a six-point margin after a couple of Cohen free throws at the 3:43 mark, but it took more than 90 seconds for St. Francis to score again.
“I’ll give our guys credit. They’ve fought back in a couple of those games and put themselves in a position to get it to one possession,” Krimmel said, “but we’ve got to start games like we’re down 16, with that sense of urgency.”
Krimmel said he didn’t rant and rave in the locker room after the game, nor was his pulling players from the post-game presser done as punishment.
“I wanted them to have a chance to sit around and talk,” Krimmel said. “I wanted them to start identifying the solutions.”
Krimmel also felt the upcoming road trip might be just what the team needs right now.
“It’s a great chance for bonding. It’s a great chance for team chemistry,” Krimmel said. “It’s just us on that bus. It’s just us in that hotel. It’s just us in that restaurant.”
Fairleigh Dickinson made a living inside, scoring eight in the paint to nab a 10-4 lead before the first media timeout. St. Francis scored just six points in its first 15 possessions, missing 10 of its first 12 shots, including a half-dozen in the restricted area.
“Unfortunately,” Krimmel said, “to start the game, we dug ourselves too deep of a hole.”
Looking for answers, Krimmel seemed to find one momentarily when he put the 6-9 Flagg and the 6-10 Cohen on the floor together. That lineup immediately paid off with a 3 on a corner-to-corner pass from Giles to Land, and St. Francis sliced what had been a 12-point difference to 25-21 on Cohen’s layup off a Dixon-Conover feed.
The Knights, though, regrouped and scored the last six points of the first half.
“When your backs against the wall,” Krimmel said, “you really find out a lot about yourself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.