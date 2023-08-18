LORETTO, Pa. – Familiar faces joined St. Francis University football coach Chris Villarrial on stage for Friday's Red Flash football kickoff luncheon – although the new facial hair he was sporting made all-Northeast Conference quarterback Cole Doyle a little harder to recognize.
Familiar faces? Yes. Offensive lineman Seth Osborne, cornerback Kerry Galloway, defensive lineman Eddie Bierals and return specialist Casey McKinney all played roles in 2022’s NEC title run, but household names? No, well not really, not yet, at least.
That might change over the next couple of months. It’s going to have to if the Red Flash are going to repeat.
“We’re really leaning on these guys in the 2023 season to use their leadership and their hard work to bring our young guys along,” Villarrial said. “We have numerous young men and transfers.”
The Red Flash were feeling great about their team’s future in November. They’d gone 7-0 in conference and made it to the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) playoffs with a squad composed largely of players with eligibility remaining, in many cases two or three years of eligibility remaining.
Then the transfer portal opened and much of St. Francis’ star power left, including sophomore conference defensive player of the year Donnell Brown and sophomore all-American place-kicker Alex Schmoke and NEC rookie of the year Makai Jackson and his fellow freshman all-American wideout Elijah Sarratt.
Those four and Doyle could have formed a star-laden luncheon panel themselves.
Three other all-conference players decided to take their talents elsewhere. More than a dozen Red Flash players entered the portal, although some, like Shade product – and Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate – Dawson Snyder, eventually decided to return. Snyder actually was recently named a Phil Steele first-team preseason all-NEC pick.
Some of those that left even transferred to teams the Red Flash are going to play against.
“It is a little tough because we established great relationships. It’s tough to see them leave,” said Galloway, a senior pursuing his master’s, "but it’s an opportunity for new people to come in.”
The end result is a roster than includes 59 newcomers and 52 true freshmen. That will comprise almost half the team that travels to Western Michigan to open the season on Aug. 31. St. Francis’ first home game is the Red Flash’s fourth game of the year, a conference clash with Sacred Heart on Sept. 23.
“It’s tough, but it’s what it is,” Villarrial said. “One of the positive things we take from it is what we’re doing in our system and how the coaches are coaching and developing players is the right way. When you have teams coming after your players as much as has happened to us, you’re doing the right things.”
Ironically, Doyle, perhaps the player from the statistical sense who would have had the greatest allure in riding his 65.3 completion percentage and 21 touchdowns to a bigger pond after beating out incumbent starter Justin Sliwoski – a Pitt transfer – decided to stay. In fact, the junior college product from southern California took to Twitter after the first entries into the portal encouraging young pass-catchers to look at the Red Flash, because he could help take them places.
Doyle’s social media couldn’t change the minds of his teammates, as the transfer floodgates opened. Five of his top seven receivers left Loretto, accounting for 163 catches and 26 touchdowns. The Red Flash also lost three rushers who teamed for about 1,200 yards on the ground.
“It was obviously tough at first," Doyle said. "I’d just gotten here. To see a lot of my friends leave hurt, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. All I’m looking at it is as a challenge.”
Doyle’s return certainly was important. The one other area that was largely untouched by transfers was the offensive line, which includes 2022 starters Osborne – a 2022 first-team all-NEC pick – preseason first-team all-conference selection Bailey Iboleon and Ligonier Valley graduate Wylie Spiker.
Of course, Villarrial’s pedigree as lineman in the NFL is incentive for youngsters at the position to stay with him. Osborne is studying for his master’s in education, now. Ironically, he’s roommates with Galloway, who’s been at St. Francis for six years between redshirting and COVID exemptions.
“I never felt like I wanted to leave,” Osborne said.
To be sure, this is just one more responsibility for the Red Flash staff, which was able to pull it together on the fly to recruit replacements, often using local connections. This might be the most District 5 and 6 talent Villarrial has had on the team since he took over as head coach in 2010 after a season as offensive coordinator.
It’s definitely symptomatic of college sports changing landscape, with NIL (name, image and likeness) and conference realignments going hand in hand with transfers.
Villarrial and the Red Flash, though, aren’t raising a white flag. They were picked first in the NEC preseason poll and Villarrial said he was happy with where the team was as the season approached.
“You’re losing quality players," Villarrial said. "You have to keep recruiting. You have to keep building relationships. You have to keep finding those diamonds in the rough.”
