LORETTO – Ashley Wruble’s expressions were a mix of sadness, frustration, anger and perhaps disbelief.
One moment, the outfielder from DuBois seemed to be itching to go 10 rounds with someone. Anyone.
The next, she was on the verge of tears. And that was understandable considering the awful abruptness with which the fortunes had turned.
They say all things must come to an end.
Wruble and her St. Francis University softball teammates were vowing this was not a conclusion, merely a hiatus, though, after their bid for a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament stunningly unraveled with five outs to go in the second elimination game of Friday’s Northeast Conference tournament play and ended with the top-seeded host Red Flash being ousted by archrival Long Island 7-3.
Add resolve to that assortment of Wruble’s emotions.
“We’re going to come back next year,” Wruble said. “On a revenge tour.”
Riding all-NEC performer Rachel Marsden’s turn at ironwoman in the circle – twice coming on very early after pitching a hard-luck, complete-game loss to Merrimack on Thursday when her fellow Red Flash pitching ace Grace Vesco struggled mightily with her command – St. Francis bounced back for a 2-1 win that knocked Central Connecticut State out of the double-elimination bracket in the second of three games Friday and seemed to be all but in Saturday’s finals as it battered a pair of Long Island pitchers but fell short of administering the coup de grace.
Long Island rose from life support in the top of the sixth, scoring five times to take the lead and a four-run cushion.
Sharks reliever Kara Buckner set down the Red Flash in order in the sixth and seventh, sending Long Island into the championship game of the tourney for the 20th time in 24 years and St. Francis home with a 26-24 record.
“It stings a lot. We played our butts off all weekend,” Marsden said. “Ultimately, we just came up a little bit short.”
Adding to that hurt must be that St. Francis came into the second day of the event knowing it needed to win four straight games to take the tournament after losing 2-1 to Merrimack in the opening game.
However, after Merrimack beat Long Island in Friday morning’s winner’s bracket game, 3-2, the Red Flash knew they just had to win their two games that day to return to NCAA regional tourney play.
Merrimack still is in its probationary period after moving up to Division I, so, by NEC rules, the runner-up team becomes the automatic qualifier to the tournament if the Warriors win the conference.
“It’s frustrating,” Red Flash coach Jess O’Donnell said. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.
“It sucks to lose, but I’m proud of them.”
St. Francis held a 3-2 lead with one out in the top of the sixth and Marsden, despite being in her 17th inning in the circle in a little over 24 hours, seemed to be motoring along before Sam Garcia grounded a single and Alyssa Okada walked.
Sharks pinch-hitter Dallas Andrews came up next and grounded one down the right-field line that curled into foul territory, scoring two.
O’Donnell asked the umpires to conduct a video review, which they did before upholding the call.
“Sometimes things just don’t go your way. Sometimes there’s review that just doesn’t go your way,” Wruble said.
Three batters later, Long Island designated hitter Alyssa Polemeni broke the game open by lofting a ball over the fence in right-center with two runners aboard for the third hit of the inning and just the 12th Marsden allowed in her marathon pitching effort.
“I think it was fatigue,” O’Donnell said. “She’s been grinding through.”
Marsden refused to say she was tired.
“They caught me on an off-inning,” Marsden said, but she did admit it was probably the most physically grueling stint she’s had on a softball diamond.
“It’s been a long few weeks,” Marsden said.
The Red Flash’s all-time strikeout leader, Vesco started both games on Friday, but couldn’t find the strike zone, walking eight in three-plus innings and compelling O’Donnell to give the ball to the already well-worked Marsden.
“That’s a mystery to me,” O’Donnell said of Vesco’s struggles, although she said both pitchers have been fighting injuries.
Held in check in their first two games, the Red Flash hitting that had so marked their NEC dominance for the past half-decade came alive against Long Island. Freshmen Breanna Sawyers and Savannah Nash drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the third.
The Red Flash actually outhit Long Island 9-6, but they left three runners in scoring position after taking the lead and, before that, had a baserunner thrown out at third on a single to end an inning and another caught stealing.
“In the offseason, we need to work a lot on being successful with runners in scoring position and just situational hitting,” said Wruble, who was 3-for-6 at the plate Friday, coming up with two of her team’s three hits against Central Connecticut State when a Blue Devil throwing error on a ball hit by Sawyers brought in both St. Francis runs and Marsden shut down the Devils in six innings of relief.
Three Red Flash players exhausted their eligibility with Friday’s loss, including first-team all-NEC shortstop Jordan Pietrzykoski, who homered to lead off the bottom of the first against Long Island, and catcher Maddie Barnes.
Four players have committed to come back using their COVID-19 year, though – Marsden, Wruble, Vesco and outfielder Lauren Aubry. O’Donnell also is adding six recruits, including Ohio first-team all-state shortstop Hannah Bendle, who hit 18 home runs two springs ago.
“Leaving here today leaves a sour taste in my mouth,” Marsden said. “I want to come back and I want to win another championship for my team.”
