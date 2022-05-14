LORETTO, Pa. – On the first day of practice, St. Francis University softball players Lexi Hernandez, Elliott Sanders and 2019 Northeast Conference tournament most outstanding player Tina Clark were rushed to the hospital after a horrific car accident on icy roads.
“They didn’t think Lexi would make it through the night,” Red Flash coach Jess O’Donnell said. “Elliott Sanders is at home. She broke her femur. That’s how bad it was.”
Thankfully, all three made it through the accident, Hernandez even drawing a pinch-hit call on Day 3 of this year’s NEC tourney.
Perhaps, St. Francis junior pitcher Grace Vesco was able to gain perspective and inspiration from her teammates’ tribulations as she battled season-long control issues after injuring her throwing arm during the Red Flash’s pre-conference Florida road trip.
When the stakes were down on tournament weekend, Vesco looked every bit the 2021 NEC pitcher of the year, capping it off with a dominating two-hit performance as the Red Flash continued their stranglehold in the conference title with a 9-0 win over fourth-seeded Long Island in the final on Saturday afternoon at Red Flash Softball Field.
“Amazing. I’m at a loss for words. It’s so exciting to win five (NEC titles) in a row,” said Vesco, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player after going 3-0 in the circle with an 0.54 ERA, 17 strikeouts and only three walks. “I’m just proud of everybody.”
St. Francis (37-16) gave Vesco a six-run cushion by the middle of the second inning, the highlight being junior second baseman Lindsay Ward’s three-run homer. Ward, who hit .500 with two doubles and six RBIs, joined Vesco, junior outfielder Ashley Wruble and freshman first baseman Olivia Ulam on the all-tournament team.
Wruble only made two outs over the three games, going 4-for-6 with a walk and three hit-by-pitches. Ulam homered, doubled and drove in six runs.
“We’re so blessed,” Ward said. “We talk about having that championship mindset. We go into every single game thinking we have that target on our back and we have to produce.
“When we show up, we usually have a good outcome.”
The Red Flash outscored the opposition 23-7 in the tournament. St. Francis was so overwhelming that it didn’t even require a big weekend from conference player of the year Mekenzie Saban, who hit, for her, a pedestrian .333, although she went 2-for-2 against Long Island on Saturday and scored three runs as she became a four-time Northeast Conference champion.
“It’s all about one team rowing in the same direction; we brought the boat out today,” Saban said, alluding to an inflatable raft on which she and her teammates were taking photos following the last out after a team assignment to read Jon Gordon’s motivational “Row The Boat” in the preseason. “Sure, talent wins games, but teamwork, which we pride ourselves on, wins championships.”
Vesco gave her teammates plenty of margin for error if they needed it. The Uniontown, Ohio native was perfect through three innings after striking out nine Long Island batters in the first game of the tournament and coming back to beat Mount St. Mary’s in relief on Friday.
On Saturday, the Sharks hit one ball out of the infield, a popout to the shortstop in shallow left.
“I knew I had to attack the batters and go at them and not fall behind in the count,” Vesco said. “I’ve been struggling with the walks. Attacking the batters and trusting my spins and knowing my defense was behind me (were key).”
Vesco, who’ll enter NCAA tournament play three strikeouts away from 400 for her career, put up impeccable numbers entering the tourney – a 2.12 ERA, a .191 batting average against – except for one statistic: She walked almost 100 batters in 152 innings. She also hit 14 and threw 11 wild pitches.
“I definitely went through a lot of adversity, but Coach P (Elysse Petrie), Coach Jackson (Frank), and all of my teammates helped me get through that,” Vesco said. “It was the first time I’d had an injury. I was overwhelmed and didn’t know how to respond.”
St. Francis grabbed a 2-0 lead just four batters into the game. Ulam smashed a liner that clipped off the Shark second baseman Camryn Lyman’s glove and went into short right field. Saban stopped about a third of the way down the third-base line and then broke for home.
The throw bounced past the catcher as Saban reached the plate, allowing Ward to score, too.
Ward made it 6-0 in the top of the second when, after a Jordan Pietrzykoski sacrifice fly, she took Long Island reliever Desiree Smith just over the fence in left with two aboard.
St. Francis tacked on three runs in the seventh, Ward singling in Pietrzykoski and eventually scoring herself on a wild pitch. Saban opened the inning with a triple down the right-field line, coming across with the Red Flash’s seventh run on an error.
Long Island had a chance in the fourth when Lyman broke up Vesco’s perfect game with an infield single and Maya Avila walked. Saban, however, made a great play to stay with a crazy hop on Kiana Cisneros’ push bunt before throwing to first just in time for the out and then catching Ciara Granado’s rocket liner to end the frame.
“We practice hard,” O’Donnell said. “You have to pretty much put all of your trust into the players to take care of business, and they did.”
