EVERETT, Pa. – Southern Fulton is among the top-ranked Class 1A high school baseball teams in the state, so Meyersdale coach Buddy Howsare knew his team faced a huge obstacle after allowing eight runs over the first two innings in the District 5 championship game.
The top-seeded Indians used the quick start to hold off a resilient, seventh-seeded Meyersdale squad 11-2 at the Everett Area High School field on Thursday. Both teams will advance to the PIAA Class 1A tournament on Monday.
“They’re No. 2 in the state for a reason,” Howsare said after Southern Fulton won its third consecutive District 5 crown and seventh title since 2014. “You can’t spot that kind of team eight runs in the first two innings, but we knew that going in. We knew we had a tall task at hand. We didn’t execute in the first couple innings and that hurt.
“We had a really good pitcher against us. I was proud of our guys. They battled until the seventh inning. We fell a little bit short today.”
Southern Fulton (22-1) got a steady outing from freshman right-hander Paul Hendershot, who scattered eight hits while striking out three and walking two in six-plus innings. Freshman Owen Oakman closed the game.
“Every day, it’s been about getting here, but there is more after this,” said Southern Fulton coach Kent Hendershot, whose team will advance to face District 7 runner-up California (16-8) on Monday. “That has been a mantra we’ve had all year. These guys have worked to try to get there. We have four left. Hopefully, we can make it happen.”
Southern Fulton won two state playoff games and lost one during both the 2022 and 2021 seasons.
Meyersdale (8-14) also will advance to the PIAA tournament and face District 3 champion Greenwood (12-11).
“There are 16 teams left in 1A in the state still playing,” Howsare said. “We’re one of them. Monday, we’re going to travel out East and execute a game plan and be ready to go and try to make it to the top eight and keep moving on.”
Southern Fulton senior first baseman Dane Harvey went 3-for-3, including two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, and senior catcher Trayton Younker had a double, a triple, two RBIs and one run scored. Sophomore Jett Burger had a run-scoring double in the Indians’ five-run first inning.
“We set the tone pretty early,” Kent Hendershot said. “We’re kind of that type of team when we come out and hit the ball hard, it continues to roll, but hats off to Meyersdale. They didn’t quit. They kind of hung in there and the game kind of started to come back around to them.
“I don’t think our pitcher threw as well as he has, but credit to them. I think they hit him as well as anybody hit him all year.”
Southern Fulton has won nine straight games since its lone loss on May 3 at McConnellsburg (5-2). The Indians beat Meyersdale 11-1 on May 17.
“Southern Fulton is a really good baseball team,” Howsare said. “I give them all kinds of credit. Their coach does a really good job with them. I’m looking to see them again in two weeks, the state final.”
After giving up eight runs in two innings, the Red Raiders only allowed three runs the rest of the way.
“It’s a district championship and there’s going to be nerves, especially when you have some 15-year-olds on the field,” Howsare said. “Even the seniors, there’s some nerves there. This is the first district championship they’ve been in.
“You can talk about it all you want, but until you actually experience that adrenaline, those nerves, it’s going to be hard to handle. Once we got into the flow of the baseball game, (starting pitcher Braden) Kretchman settled in a little bit and we made a couple plays defensively. We started playing some good baseball, but you can’t spot an eight-run lead to a team that good.”
Meyersdale first baseman Dylan Teets and designated hitter Tyler Sandler each produced two hits.
Meyersdale had an opportunity to get back into the game early, but the Red Raiders only scored once despite having the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the second inning.
“That’s what makes their pitcher so special,” Howsare said. “I think he’s given up three earned runs all year. He might get into trouble, but he does a good job of getting out of the trouble and limiting the damage. That’s what you’ve got to do in a seven-inning baseball game.”
