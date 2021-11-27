CATAWISSA – Heading into Friday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at Southern Columbia Area, Richland knew it had to play a clean game to stay with the 11-time state champions.
Those plans were disrupted as three Richland turnovers in the first half led to 21 Southern Columbia points as the Tigers produced 41 straight points during the first and second quarters.
Led by Gavin Garcia’s 240 rushing yards on an average of 15 yards per carry and seven total touchdowns, Southern Columbia scored on its first six offensive possessions on its way to prevailing 62-20.
“That was a whooping,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “That’s what good teams do. They’ve forced us into uncharacteristic mistakes. Fumbling, throwing interceptions, all the things that we did in the first half to allow them to get up to a 34-point halftime lead. It’s just insurmountable.”
Richland finished 11-3 with four straight District 6 crowns.
“We knew we’d have to play perfect,” Bailey said. “We knew that we’d have to control the ball and we did at times during that game. We just weren’t consistent enough on either side of the ball to make it a closer and more competitive game.”
Southern Columbia (13-1) piled up 408 rushing yards on 35 carries. The four-time reigning state champion Tigers advance to play Northern Lehigh, a 48-24 winner over West Catholic, in a PIAA semifinal next week. The Tigers only attempted four passes.
“The thought coming in was if our offense can do what they’ve been doing, I didn’t expect to score 60 points obviously, but I thought if we could score some points and not give up the big play, that was the key,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said.
“We didn’t give up the big play, we made them drive the ball. The way the offense moved the ball and scored tonight, the defensive effort was more than sufficient.”
Southern Columbia gained early control as Garcia scored on the second play of the game. The Kent State recruit took a handoff in motion, cut back against the grain and outraced the Richland defense to the end zone on a 57-yard scamper. Isaac Carter’s kick made it 7-0 just 20 seconds into the game.
“The thing is if you get him started, he’s just so good at that second move,” Roth said. “You hit the hole there and generally, if we’re giving him that initial hole where he can get to next level, it’s just so hard for second- and third-level defenders to tackle him in the open field. He has that burst.”
Richland answered with an eight-play drive. Quarterback Kellan Stahl faked a jet sweep and followed his line in for a 4-yard score. Noah Ritko’s kick tied it at 7-all with 7:41 left in the first quarter.
Southern Columbia replied with a five-play, 60-yard series. Garcia found the end zone from 17 yards out as the Tigers regained the lead at 14-7.
“That’s what a Division I back looks like,” Bailey said of Garcia. “He’s able to make really good football players miss in the open field. He did that throughout the night.”
Connor Gallagher picked off Stahl down the field on a go route. Seven plays later, all on the ground, Garcia found paydirt from 2 yards out as the Tigers led 21-7.
Richland fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
On the very next play, quarterback Blake Wise faked a handoff and found Garcia on a corner route for a 25-yard touchdown.
Garcia bobbled it initially, but got a foot down in the end zone for the score. Southern Columbia went ahead 28-7 after the first quarter.
After a Richland three-and-out, Garcia took a pitch and weaved his way to a 26-yard score. Southern Columbia increased its lead to 35-7 after the five-play series.
Stahl fumbled a shotgun snap on the ensuing drive. Southern Columbia linebacker Garrett Garcia picked up the loose ball and returned it 11 yards for the score. A failed conversion allowed Southern Columbia to lead 41-7.
Richland was forced to punt on the next drive. Jake Rose returned the punt 51 yards down to the Richland 18-yard line. Three plays later, Gavin Garcia found the end zone from 11 yards out.
Richland scored on an 11-play drive. The Rams traveled 80 yards in 3:34. Stahl’s 1-yard touchdown run brought the visitors within 48-14.
Richland was unable to connect on some schemed-up plays to take advantage of matchups down the field.
“It’s razor-thin against these guys,” Bailey said. “We’ve played them so many times, we knew exactly what they were going to be in. We were able to get the formations that we wanted and defenses we wanted.
“We had good plays against it. It’s just hard to execute. They have really good football players.”
Richland failed to convert on two fourth downs to begin the second half in Southern Columbia territory. After a 43-yard run, Gavin Garcia scored from 5 yards out as Southern Columbia got the running clock in motion with 4:10 left in the third quarter.
Braeden Wisloski broke off a 56-yard touchdown run. The junior finished with 147 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Richland’s Lanigan McCulty scored from 5 yards out to set the eventual final at 62-20 with 4:20 remaining in fourth quarter.
Richland finished with 309 total offensive yards. Stahl completed 14 of 27 passes for 164 yards and an interception. Griffin LaRue caught eight passes for 99 yards.
Richland’s senior class finished with a 45-7 record, three more wins than the 2010-13 teams piled up.
“It was the best four years of my life,” Stahl said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“I’ve made relationships with coaches, players, fans, people in this community that I’ll have forever. I can’t thank these people enough.
“Going 4-for-4, that’s something that nobody’s done at Richland. We were the most accomplished class at Richland. I was just proud to be a part of that.”
The senior class’ legacy will live on.
“Just to reflect back on our senior class and what they’ve done for the community, 45 wins in four years,” Bailey said.
“You only schedule 10 games. To win more games than the games scheduled every single season, I’m super-proud of them. They all had a role on the team and everyone knew that role. They gave it their all and they’re respected by their teammates.
“It’s going to be sad to see them graduate and move on, but we’re excited for them because we think they’re great people and they’re going to do great things with their lives.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
