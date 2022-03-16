WINGATE – After the second quarter of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A girls quarterfinal game, few people in the gymnasium at Bald Eagle Area High School envisioned that there would be much drama in the fourth quarter.
District 4 champion Southern Columbia limited Bishop McCort Catholic to three second-quarter points while scoring 22 to build a 24-point halftime lead.
But the District 6 runner-up Crimson Crushers played the second half at a furious pace, and three times in the fourth quarter they whittled the deficit to 10 points.
But each time, Southern Columbia had an answer, including a 12-of-14 stretch at the free-throw line late in the fourth to reestablish a big margin in an 84-64 victory.
“The second quarter killed us,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn said after his team closed a 25-5 season. “I think that everything we wanted to run, we could run. I think we played a little bit scared, and I don’t know why.”
Still, Hahn had plenty of positives to talk about even though 28-1 Southern Columbia moved onto the PIAA semifinal round instead of his Crimson Crushers.
“They didn’t want to lose,” Hahn said. “I told them, ‘You could either let them put a running clock on us and we can walk out of here, or battle back and make it a game.’ I’m proud of them. They battled back.”
Southern Columbia will play District 4 third-place Mount Carmel in Friday’s semifinal round. It will be the third meeting of the rivals this season.
The Tigers were strong from both the outside, as junior Ava Novak had 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the inside, as 6-foot-1 junior Alli Griscavage had 23 points and 23 rebounds.
“What was working was our outside shooting,” Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh said. “We didn’t have to do that the last couple games. We were able to use our inside game. We know that we have the outside shooters when we need it.
“This was a real good game for Ava (Novak). We know she’s capable of doing that.”
Bishop McCort junior Bria Bair had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and senior Bailey Shriver had 19 points, with three 3-pointers.
“It’s going to be tough to say good-bye to our seniors,” Hahn said of Shriver, Ally Stephens and Lexi Martin. “All three are going to be tough to replace. It was a good year. We made it to the eight. Would have loved to get to the four.
“I’ll probably not sleep tonight over this one, but tomorrow the sun is going to come up. We’ll move on, take a few days off and then get ready for next year.”
The Crimson Crushers led 8-7 after Bair’s second 3-pointer at 4:20 of the opening quarter, and a Shriver basket made it 10-all at 2:13.
The Tigers went on a 10-0 run to lead 20-10 after Novak hit her third 3-pointer of the quarter with 33.7 on the clock.
The Crimson Crushers closed the first with five straight points and got within 20-15 as Cameron Beppler beat the buzzer following an inbounds pass with only .4 left.
But Southern Columbia scored the first 20 points of the second quarter to open a 40-15 advantage on another Novak 3 with 2:23 showing.
Beppler tallied Bishop McCort’s only points of the quarter on a 3-pointer at 2:15 as the Tigers posted a 22-3 scoring advantage and led 42-18 at halftime.
“We did not shoot the ball well,” Hahn said. “I told them, ‘We’re not going to get all of that back. We’ve got to come back in the second half, get a stop, get a score.’ ”
Bishop McCort outscored Southern Columbia 23-20 in the third quarter to close within 62-41.
“We just told the girls, ‘You’ve got to keep calm. You still have the lead,’ Traugh said. “ ‘You don’t have to rush anything.’ It was a fast-paced game. We were getting tired. They were getting tired. We haven’t had to play a game like that in a couple games.”
A Bair basket made it 64-54 at 4:54 of the fourth, and sophomore Gianna Gallucci scored at 4:20 to make it 66-56. Gallucci had eight points in the second half.
Shiver’s 3-pointer with 1:12 showing made it 74-64.
“I think late with like 2 minutes to go, we were down to 10,” Hahn said. “The ball was kind of rolling. I think if we got that and score off that, I think we’re back in. Of course, they got it, bobbled it, threw it down the floor and I think that ended up as a three-point play for them.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
