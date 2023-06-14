JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It didn’t take long for Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul to start raving about the amount of options his South offense will have at its disposal for Friday’s 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic.
Quarterbacks Garrett Harrold (Penn Cambria) and Daulton Sellers (Meyersdale) will lead the unit set to take the field at 7 p.m. Friday at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium.
Running backs Colten Danel (Forest Hills), Zach Grove (Penn Cambria) and Tanner Trybus (Cambria Heights) are threats in the backfield.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ryan Blubaugh and Will Latuch, Forest Hills’ Jeremy Burda and Penn Cambria’s Vinny Chirdon make up the wide receiving corps, and Conemaugh Valley’s Noah Hendershot and Northern Bedford County’s Jestin Fernandez are options at tight end.
Paul has been impressed with how quickly his team has molded together this week.
“That’s always the interesting part in these all-star games,” Paul said. “You have limited practice time. How quick can you bring it all together and get them to mold and mesh?
“I think this group has really soaked it in this week. They’ve done a great job. We’re at the point in time now where we still have two more practices left, but we’re about ready to get out there and get after it Friday night.”
Social media and travel sports have helped today’s athletes connect even before the week’s festivities began Sunday.
“The first year I was actually the head coach was 2005,” Paul said. “It took longer in the week to gel. Most of these kids, with social media nowadays, they know each other coming into it. With all the travel sports that are out there, some of them play travel basketball or baseball together.”
Harrold, the 2022 Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year, witnessed similar events in early practice sessions.
“I think we’ve been clicking so far,” said Harrold, who will play football at Duquesne University this fall. “We got athletes so it’s not hard for them to pick up anything. I think coach is putting in a really good, simplified offense for us to run. I think it can be really effective. Get it to your playmakers in space and see what they can do with the ball.”
Harrold, an all-state performer in basketball and football, completed 141 of 206 passes for 2,109 yards and 30 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions in 2022.
He also ran for 721 yards and 10 scores for the District 6 Class 3A runners-up.
“It’s just fun whenever you have so many weapons in so many places,” Paul said. “I’ve been blessed a little bit to have that sometimes (at Berlin). We’ve got a weapon at every position. These kids are winners. You look at what Penn Cambria did this year. You look at what Bedford did this year. They’re competitive. They like to get at it. The biggest thing this week is just seeing how quickly they come together. They almost jelled right away.”
Having Harrold and Sellers triggering the South’s offense gives the team plenty of athleticism and flexibility.
“I had a great quarterback in high school with Pace Prosser,” said Blubaugh, who hauled in 44 passes for 819 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022.
“These two guys are just as great.”
Trybus, a St. Francis recruit, compiled 1,341 rushing and 473 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns in 2022. Grove ran for 1,188 yards and added 21 touchdowns, and Danel added 1,033 yards and 15 scores on the ground. Chirdon amassed 595 yards and 12 touchdowns on 43 catches, and Burda netted 524 yards on 33 grabs in 2022.
“I think it’s going very well,” Blubaugh said of melding the offense together on the fly. “We have so many weapons on the outside and two great quarterbacks along with Coach Paul’s passing game, I think it’s going to be a show.”
Getting to know his teammates off the field has been a treat for Blubaugh.
“It’s fun getting back to playing football again with a bunch of great guys,” said Blubaugh, an all-state basketball player with the 2022-23 PIAA Class 1A runner-up team at Berlin Brothersvalley. “Having fun with them on and off the field has been great.”
Harrold enjoys sharing the same sideline as his respected foes he faced throughout his career.
“Obviously, playing these kids all season and being able to be on the same team, it’s pretty cool,” Harrold said. “Anytime you get into an all-star game with LHAC (Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference) and the surrounding conferences, it’s always fun to compete, make new friends and just have a good time.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
