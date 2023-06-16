JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The top high school football players in the region converged Friday night at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium for the time-honored tradition of the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic.
The South withstood a last-minute push from the North to hang on for a 21-14 victory.
While the scoreboard did not light up as much as it usually does in an all-star game setting, the 2023 edition of the Ken Lantzy contest did not disappoint.
There were highlight-reel plays and memorable performances, but perhaps none bigger than what Garrett Harrold displayed under the Friday night lights for the final time.
The Duquense-bound quarterback from Penn Cambria collected offensive back MVP honors for his team. Harrold threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Harrold also rushed for 56 yards in the contest. The win was nice for the Penn Cambria standout, but the memories he made stood out even more.
“That might have been one of the funnest things I’ve ever done, to be honest with you,” Harrold said after the final game of his high school career.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to play with and group of coaches. It was just awesome. The guys completely just made it a great week.”
The South’s first drive was thwarted inside the 5-yard line, but on the second possession, they found the end zone.
Harrold connected with Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ryan Blubaugh for a 31-yard bomb. Sam Albright’s extra point made it 7-0 with 7:04 left in the first quarter.
The North came up with multiple defensive stops in the first half on fourth-down attempts, but took over near its own goal line each time.
The field position played a factor in their slow offensive start, according to coach Sam Shutty of Northern Cambria.
“We had a great stop by our defense in that first half, but we got the ball at the 1-inch line, so the playbook gets pretty small there,” Shutty said. “Then I think the next drive we were on the 2-yard line, so again we were buried with our backs up against the wall in two of our four possessions in the first half.”
In the late stages of the first quarter, the North squad found some offensive rhythm with Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley orchestrating the offense. Shirley connected with Conemaugh Township teammate Ethan Black for two huge completions to get deep into South territory.
Black, heading to Penn State as a walk-on for the football team, finished with seven receptions for 115 yards. A turnover ultimately thwarted that scoring chance. While the North never found the end zone in the first half, the South pushed across another score on a beautifully designed trick play.
Harrold found Forest Hills’ Jeremy Burda all alone in the back of the end zone on a well-executed flea flicker to make it 14-0.
“He’s phenomenal,” South and Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said of Harrold. “He’s going to have a nice career up at Duquesne.”
The North finally found some footing on offense coming out of halftime. It marched 80 yards on 11 plays with the scoring drive capped off by a 3-yard scoring run from Colton Paronish of Northern Cambria to cut into the deficit at 14-6.
The South tacked on another score as Daulton Sellers, the team’s other quarterback, rushed in for a 3-yard score.
Sellers, a Salisbury-Elk Lick graduate who suited up for Meyersdale as part of a co-op, finished the game with 43 rushing yards and 37 through the air.
The North’s offensive sputtered on its next couple of drives, but a late connection from Shirley to Sam Penna resulted in a 16-yard score with 11 seconds remaining. Penna then connected with Shirely on a trick play on the two-point conversion attempt to make it 21-14, though it was a little too late, as the subsequent onsides kick was recorded by the South to end the comeback bid.
Despite the outcome, it was a memorable day for Penna. His father, Jim Penna, has served as the public address announcer for the Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic for years and was recognized prior to the game.
“I teared up a little bit,” Penna said of the pregame ceremony. “It was definitely really cool and it was recognition he deserves and when Ralph (DeMarco) told us we were going to do that this week, I had to keep it a secret from him, but I knew it was going to be a good moment.”
The game was played and an outcome was decided, but the overarching message from the participants was the fun they experienced not only suiting up one last time, but the memories they created throughout the week.
“It was really fun,” North quarterback Owen Bougher said. “The whole week was fun, just staying with the guys I played against all season and it was a blast to actually get to know them and I had a lot of fun.”
Penna shared the same sentiments.
“That was so fun,” the former Richland standout said. “It was what you’ve been working for all week. For me, it was a dream come true being a part of this game since I was little.”
Paul has had successful runs guiding Berlin Brothersvalley as a well-known powerhouse through the years, which has afforded him opportunities to coach in some statewide all-star games. He said the Ken Lantzy game can hold its own with any of them.
“I’ve been blessed to be in the East-West game and the Big 33 game and this is second to none,” Paul said. “The opportunity they put on for the kids here in District 5 and District 6, this is just a phenomenal job they do. They get it first class. All week long, they’re getting treated going out to meals and the biggest thing is these kids are going to make lifelong friends.”
His coaching counterpart from the North agreed.
“It’s just the most humbling experience to be part of this game,” Shutty said. “Fifty-some years of tradition that only a few select they’ve been apart of it. It’s just an awesome experience and I had a great week with the boys. I had a great time with these kids and we had a great team and a great week of practice. Pretty good game, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.