JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – United High School’s Dylan Dishong scored a goal and set up another in the boys game, and Somerset’s Willa Sharbaugh had two first-half goals as both earned MVP honors and helped the South sweep the North in the 12th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic on Tuesday at Trojan Stadium.
The South boys edged the North 3-1 in the second half of a doubleheader played five days after a weather-related postponement.
The South girls rolled past the North, 8-0, in the opening contest played in front of several hundred fans on a chilly evening.
“The obvious highlight is being able to help a good cause,” said South girls coach Paul Buza, who led Windber to District 5 Class 1A gold the past two seasons. “Also, coaching my girls for the last time. You look up and down the roster, you could pick out three or four people for the MVP.
“It’s a pleasure to be involved with the Santa Fund,” Buza added. “It’s one of my favorite events of the year. Hopefully, everyone can continue to support this great cause.”
Proceeds from the charity game benefit The Tribune-Democrat Santa Fund, which provides toys to children in need throughout the holiday season.
United’s Dylan Dishong scored a goal and had an assist to earn MVP honors as the South beat the North 3-1 in the Santa Fund Soccer Classic. pic.twitter.com/VSyg1CCWsO— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) November 23, 2022
“It’s awesome. It’s cool to have a purpose other than just the game,” Dishong said after scoring his goal in the closing seconds and assisting on a goal by Caden Montgomery of Berlin Brothersvalley.
Rockwood’s Davide Coveccia also scored for the South on a penalty kick in the first half.
Central Cambria’s Cody Roberts scored the North’s lone goal to cut a two-goal deficit in half with 5:31 to play.
“Our keepers made some really big saves,” said South boys coach Barrett Schrock, whose Bedford team won the District 5 Class 2A title and had success in the state playoffs. “I thought we had a lot of chances. We just weren’t finishing. But the keepers kept us in the game until we were able to get two more goals in the second half.”
Bedford goalkeeper Layne Richardson and Conemaugh Township keeper Declan Mainhart shared duties in net and each had strong games.
Richardson had a sparkling, two-save sequence to maintain the South’s 1-0 advantage in the first half.
Bedford goalkeeper Layne Richardson had a key two-save sequence to preserve a one-goal lead in the first half of the South’s 3-1 win over the North in the Santa Fund Soccer Classic. pic.twitter.com/wojtOmmL75— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) November 23, 2022
“The first shot, it came above my head,” Richardson said. “It’s just stuff I’ve been doing all season, just jump up and make the save. I got back up and I saw the ball was coming on this side.
“The only thing I knew to do was just put my body on it.
“I closed my eyes and just dove for it. Then I realized that I made the save again.”
In the girls game, Somerset striker Sharbaugh looked beyond the scoreboard at Trojan Stadium.
Her two goals, the win and MVP honors were satisfying, but Sharbaugh appreciated the bigger picture.
Somerset’s Willa Sharbaugh scored 2 goals and was named Outstanding Player as her South squad beat the North 8-0 in the 12th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic girls game. @SASD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/OMmnLNZWcw— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) November 23, 2022
“It’s an honor, honestly,” Sharbaugh said. “I love playing for such a good cause and playing with a great group of girls for the one last time I got to step on the soccer field.”
The South took control early in the senior all-star contest by scoring five first-half goals.
Bedford’s Sarver, like Sharbaugh, had a pair of goals, scoring once in each half.
Bedford’s Grace Sarver had 2 goals in the South’s 8-0 victory over the North in the 12th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic pic.twitter.com/JIy83jyRCK— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) November 23, 2022
“This was really neat with all the local talent,” Sarver said. “I think this is a great showcase, a great way to exemplify exactly what we are here.”
The South also had goals by Conemaugh Township’s Emilee Roman and the Windber trio of Rylee Ott, Anna Steinbeck and Lexie James, a goalkeeper who played the first half in net.
Somerset’s Nora Richards shared goalkeeping duties with James on the South squad.
“It’s an all-star game and you expect an all-star performance,” South coach Paul Buza of Windber said. “I really had a good group of girls this year.
“Just looking down the roster coming in, I had a feeling we could do something special.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
