LORETTO – After receiving their medals for the shot put, Richland’s Bryce Batche and Somerset’s Dustin Hyde remained in the same positions and engaged in friendly banter on the stand as they waited for their discus awards.
“Is this where I’m always going to be?” Batche quipped dryly. “This feels like it’s where I’m always going to be.”
Despite a 153-foot, 10-inch monster throw that would have eclipsed the PIAA meet qualifying standard in Class 3A – Richland is in 2A – Batche found himself positioned on Hyde’s right as the runner-up again to the Eagles’ standout, his good friend.
“I almost had him today,” Batche lamented. “He got me on the last throw.”
In their last-ever head-to-head meeting in the scholastic throwing pits at Tuesday’s Laurel Highlands Conference championship meet, Hyde found a way again to pull out the wins against his pal Batche.
Hyde wasn’t the only area competitor to turn in a fantastic meet at St. Francis University’s chilly DeGol Field. Penn Cambria’s Nick Marinak won three individual events and finished second in a fourth, while Adam Lechleitner broke a Central Cambria record in winning the pole vault, finished first in the 800 meters and anchored the winning four-by-800 relay team.
Meanwhile, Lechleitner’s 4x800 teammate, Central Cambria’s Toby Cree, back from injuries that got him a late start on the season, looked none the worse for wear in winning the two long-distance runs.
The girls’ side of the meet had no shortage of outstanding individual efforts either. Somerset’s Haley Stickle and Hailey Rios each won two events and formed half of the quartet that took first in the 400 relay. Richland’s Tierney Beebout tied the meet record in the high jump, and won the triple jump, too.
Forest Hills’ Josi Wehner took gold in the javelin and discus, and Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong did the same in the mile and two-mile.
There was no team score kept nor was a meet team champion announced.
Batche and Hyde were among the last to be recognized, as the discus was the final event to be completed and was held in another part of the St. Francis campus. As the two top-flight throwers parted to head for their respective buses, Hyde reached out to Batche and gave him a firm pep talk about winning at the District 6-Class 2A meet next week.
Hyde recognized that Batche is one of the reasons he’s become one of the elite throwers in this part of the state. Steel sharpens steel.
“Without somebody beating me on my last throw, I probably would have been satisfied there. Having him beating me definitely made me pop a big one on my last throw,” said Hyde, who launched the disc 157-1 – quite an accomplishment for a quickly-run meet that doesn’t allow for a lot of recovery time – after he threw a 60-4 to take gold in the shot.
“We’ve played football together since eighth grade, thrown against each other. It’s great to have a friend – you lose, you lose, you win, you win. There’s no hard feelings. You know one of us is going to pop a throw. You’ve just got to stay focused and keep competing.”
That competition was a common theme echoed among the athletes. Marinak, who had two firsts and two seconds at the Altoona Classic on Friday, added gold in the long jump to his first in the 100 meters and 200 meters, beating his personal-record by 3 inches with a bound of 21-4.5.
Marinak came up about 4 feet shy of upsetting Bedford’s Elijah Cook in the javelin for a fourth gold.
“My long jump is iffy on days, but I had a good jump today,” Marinak said.
“It’s a joy for me, coming out here and getting to compete with some of my friends that I’ve made over the years. I know I lost my junior year (because of the COVID shutdown), but I think I’m going to make up for that pretty well.”
Lechleitner had his eye on the nearly 20-year-old Red Devil pole vault mark of 13-3 after nearly getting it in Altoona last week.
Then he missed his first two attempts at 12-0 before correcting his technique and getting 13-4.
“Everything was good after those first two scary jumps,” Lechleitner said. “The drive wasn’t there in the first two jumps, and the run was messy. We got everything figured out, cleaned it up. It feels really good.”
Like Lechleitner, Beebout is focused on a school record; in this case, Richland’s girls’ high jump mark of 5-6. She’s been consistently clearing 5-2, but wasn’t happy winning at Altoona with just a 5-0.
She was all smiles this time, though.
“Much happier. I was very close to getting 5-6. I hope to get that at districts,” Beebout said. “I’ve been stuck at 5-2. I’ve honestly just been trying to get beyond that. I did that, and I’m really happy about that, but I still want to go further.”
Stickle took first in both hurdle races. She figured to win the 100-meter race, but, because of a hamstring issue, the 300 meters was less certain.
Still, she took the heavy wrapping off her thigh and crushed her best time of the year in the longer distance, winning by almost a full second.
“It’s the end of the season, and these are the big meets. I’m pretty much gutting it through,” a smiling Stickle said. “It was very important for me to get a good time. It really boosts your self-confidence going into districts.”
Rios figured to face a stern test from Bedford’s Grace Sarver in the 100 and 200, but she rose to the occasion to win the shorter distance by almost four-tenths of a second, then held off a hard-charging Sarver at the end of the longer sprint for her second win.
“I knew she won the double-A on Friday, and I knew the start was going to be very important, so I pushed myself. I’ve never gone out that hard,” Rios said. “It’s really nice to have someone to push you like that.”
