JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When asked what her plans were following Wednesday’s 36th annual Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area All-Star Match, Westmont Hilltop coach Denise Nairn had a simple reply as she is stepping down from her post after 19 seasons on the Hilltoppers’ bench.
“Relaxing at home is next for me,” she said while grinning.
Wednesday’s match was anything but that for anyone involved as the Somerset Area squad rallied in the fifth set to claim a thrilling 25-13, 17-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-11 victory at Westmont Hilltop High School.
Proceeds from the match benefitted the Conemaugh Township Rotary’s Twelve Wishes of Christmas.
“I just think that this is great that it’s for a cause,” said Nairn, who was coaching the Johnstown Area squad alongside Bishop McCort Catholic’s Missy Raho. “We always want to make sure that the girls know that the Twelve Wishes of Christmas is a great charity and all the proceeds going toward a charity make this a worthwhile game.”
The all-star match, which saw representation from 16 area schools, also proved to be a chess match of sorts with Somerset Area’s advantage in attacking play countered by Johnstown Area’s edge in defending.
“Defensively, (Johnstown Area) did very well,” said Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank, who was joined by Shade’s Emma Spinelli in coaching the Somerset Area all-stars. “Their coverage was excellent, especially when covering off of the blocker. Every time we kept throwing it over short, I told them, ‘We need to go deep with them’ because they were all crashing.”
After playing to a 4-all tie in the first set, Somerset Area slowly began building an insurmountable lead by tallying 12 of the next 15 points to go up 16-7 sparked by a four-point service run from Berlin Brothersvalley’s Jenny Countryman and a three-point spurt from North Star’s Anna Grandas. While Johnstown Area was able to mark time with its opposition through the remainder of the set, the advantage never dipped below nine points as Somerset Area won 25-13.
“We knew the other team was really good,” Somerset Area’s Shawna Walker, a middle hitter at Somerset, said. “We had to come out with high energy and attack the ball like we knew we could.”
Set 2 saw the teams weave in and out of the lead until Westmont Hilltop’s Maddie Hoover started a four-point run – highlighted by two kills from Bishop McCort’s Starcia Bainey – to push Johnstown Area ahead 14-11. The maroon-clad Johnstown team steadily built on its lead, using the sixth kill of the set from Bainey to pick a 25-17 victory.
A 6-all tie was the jump point for Somerset Area to grab control of Set 3 thanks to a Countryman ace and kills from the Conemaugh Township tandem of Hannah Swank and Hannah Sodano, pushing their lead to 13-9. A Countryman block and an ace from Shade’s Jenna Muha pushed the lead to 17-10, which was the closest that Johnstown Area was the rest of the way as Somerset Area triumphed 25-13.
Set 4 appeared to be a punctuation mark for Somerset Area as Somerset Area High School’s Gracie Bowers opened with a pair of aces before an ace from Hannah Swank made it 8-3. While Johnstown Area nibbled away at the lead, back-to-back aces from Muha made it 11-5. Somerset Area pushed the lead to 16-9 as a serve from Westmont Hilltop’s Maddie Hoover found the net.
With Somerset Area up 20-13, a long return off a Johnstown Area volley started a 12-3 flurry, led by a service run from Portage’s Keira Sossong to put the scoreboard hosts up 24-21 off a kill from Bishop McCort’s Kate Edwards. A quick gasp from Somerset Area cut the lead to 24-23 before a Bainey kill evened the match at two sets apiece.
An ace from Hoover and a kill by Hilltoppers teammate Carissa Krall gave Johnstown Area a 3-0 edge in the decisive fifth set. Another Krall kill and an ace from Richland’s Laikyn Roman pushed the bulge to 8-4 before a Somerset Area timeout. A Krall kill out of the timeout was countered by a Grandas kill allowing Somerset Area to draw even at 10-all on a wide return.
Following a Johnstown Area timeout, Somerset Area went on a 5-1 finishing kick with back-to-back kills from Walker closing the match.
“I told them, ‘Let’s get the one pass. Let’s go for placement,’ ” Laura Swank said. “I told them some places where it was open. They listened. I said, ‘Then the power will come.’ We were getting too excited.”
Hannah Swank, who also had five digs, led all attackers with 13 kills, while Muha supplied 11 and Walker eight for the victorious Somerset Area team. Grandas dished out 18 assists while Bowers had 15 more. Countryman totaled six blocks and three aces.
Bainey and Krall led Johnstown Area up front with 11 and seven kills, respectively. Roman pushed out 27 assists and had four aces, while Sossong had five digs and two aces in defeat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.