EBENSBURG, Pa. – Somerset tallied the final four goals to defeat Greater Johnstown 6-4 in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League contest on Tuesday at North Central Recreation Center.
Somerset (2-3) received one goal each from Ethan Ash, R.J. James, Jeremy Mack, Dominic McKelvey, Bryce Mulhollen and Kai Petrosky.
Ash assisted on three goals, and Mack provided two assists.
Alyssa Diehl made 16 saves in the victory.
Greater Johnstown (0-8) led 4-2 in the second period. Brice Mroczka scored twice and assisted on a goal. Evan Gardenhour and Gunnar Hanley each scored. Jacob Moore contributed two assists.
Brock Mroczka made 29 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.