SOMERSET, Pa. – In his first season as Somerset Area’s head coach, Jeff Urban implemented a youth movement.
Chapter 2 will reveal just how much those underclassmen learned throughout the trials of a 1-9 season in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“We started predominantly sophomores and freshmen last year on Friday nights in this league,” said Urban, whose team was outscored 456-103. “That’s not a recipe for success.
“Our team has aged both mentally and physically. We feel we can actually do some things physically this year and put our kids in some situations where we’re going to have more success on offense.”
Urban said: “We as a coaching staff and a community are super excited about what we are going to be able to do this year.”
Somerset went 4-22 overall in the previous three seasons. Three of those wins came against a Greater Johns- town team in the midst of a 30-game losing streak and the other was over McCort-Carroll.
Last season’s 21-19 victory over the visiting Trojans in Week 7 made an impact.
“What that did is put the taste of success in all these young kids’ minds,” Urban said. “They understand what it is and how, when you accomplish a win in the Laurel Highlands, it’s a massive accomplishment.
“The saying is the harder the journey, the better the reward at the end.
“The kids found out how hard you have to work during the offseason to be successful. We’ve used that win as a motivational tool, absolutely.”
Somerset returns 20 letterwinners, with nine starters back in the multiple spread offense and also nine returnees on defense.
Juniors Lane Lambert and Carson Sanner both return after sharing time at quarterback in 2022.
Lambert completed 48 of 113 passes for 477 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for 155 yards and two scores.
“We just have to be more physically stronger,” Lambert said. “We were outnumbered and outsized. We have to be more competitive.
“Leadership is really important when it comes to the team. You’ve got to lead your teammates to victory with you.”
Sanner went 22 of 36 for 205 yards, two TDs and three picks.
“We’ve just matured,” Sanner said.
“We’re tired of losing, honestly. We just want to win.
“We’ve gotten stronger and faster in the offseason. None of us have missed workouts in the offseason.”
Juniors Camden Lowery (62-458, 2 TDs) and Rowan Holmes (68-301, 2) combined to gain 759 rushing yards and score four TDs last season.
Sophomore Cole Perry had 13 receptions for 151 yards and two TDs during his freshman season. Junior Eli Walls had 14 catches for 122 yards.
“I’m real excited,” Walls said. “We definitely have come together as a team and have a real good connection together.”
Urban is counting on that connection to combine with experience and offseason work in the weight room to make an impact.
“As a staff, we evaluated what our kids could do well,” Urban said. “Last year, we thought we knew what we could do well.
“Physically, it was tough to do it because of the fact that we couldn’t win collisions.
“This year, we understand that we’re going to be able to at least be competitive across the football field. We went to school as a staff and I’m confident that we can put our kids in positions to succeed this year.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.