JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The girls basketball programs at fourth-seeded Somerset and top-seeded Greater Johnstown each became reacquainted with the District 6 playoffs on Wednesday night at Doc Stofko Gymnasium.
Top-seeded Greater Johnstown used a flurry of five wins in eight days to earn the top seed in Class 4A, with its best showing since the 2013-14 Trojans reached the district final.
Somerset hadn’t appeared in the district postseason since that same season nine years ago.
The Golden Eagles got out to a quick start and then answered Greater Johns- town’s best run of the night to upset the Trojans 50-45.
Somerset will reach the district title game sitting six games under .500, but coach Jill Kegg and her scrappy players certainly won’t worry about that on Tuesday at Mount Aloysius College.
“We haven’t been to the playoffs in girls basketball at Somerset since 2014. We’re here and we won in the first round,” Kegg said after the Golden Eagles improved to 8-14 and avenged a 20-point loss to the host Trojans on Feb. 14 (50-30). “It means a ton, not only to this team, but to the whole Somerset girls program.
“We’re doing a lot of rebuilding, and it’s showing up. That’s what we like to see.”
Greater Johnstown closed an 11-12 season with a roster that includes seven underclassmen (four freshmen) and four seniors. The Trojans played without injured freshman point guard Zaniyah Reed on Wednesday, but still showed resolve while battling back from an early 6-0 deficit to eventually take the lead in the third quarter.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls in our program,” Greater Johnstown coach Xavier Thomas said. “I told them there is nothing to hang their heads about. Obviously, this isn’t what we wanted, but Somerset came ready to play. Coach Kegg does a good job with those girls.
“I’ve said it all year, and I’ve been talking about it for weeks.
“With them and us entering the playoffs, every single team is dangerous in 4A.”
Somerset will face third-seeded Penn Cambria, a 53-40 winner over second-seeded Juniata in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
Senior Mia Rosman led Somerset with 16 points. Senior Shawna Walker added 13 points, and freshman Eve Housley had 10 points.
Senior Bella Distefano topped Greater Johnstown with 11 points, and freshman Nalonai Tisinger had 10 points, including eight in the second quarter.
“We got off to a slow start,” Thomas said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or because it was our first playoff game for everyone. I know it was for them as well. It was a slow start. When you don’t have your point guard, and you’re trying to figure some things out, it takes a while to settle in.”
Senior Shandi Walker’s basket at 6:06 gave the Eagles a 6-0 advantage, and Somerset led 14-7 after one quarter.
“We put in a little bit of a new offense for the last three or four practices,” Kegg said. “That really opened up the floor for us and allowed us to drive and allowed us to get those easy shots and kick-outs.”
Johnstown’s Tisinger sparked the Trojans, and her basket 2:52 before the half tied the game at 18-all. Somerset closed on a 6-1 run to lead 24-19 at halftime.
The Golden Eagles’ Rosman scored to give her team a 20-18 lead at 1:51 and she went 4 of 4 on the line in the final 38.1 seconds of the opening half.
The Trojans grabbed the momentum in the third quarter, taking their first lead, 26-25, on a basket by freshman Kassidee Hardison at 6:27.
Somerset responded with a 7-0 run capped by a Housley basket that made it 32-26 at 5:22.
“Super-important,” Kegg said. “I can’t really explain how the leadership of our seniors and everybody out on the court helped us step up together as one whole team. They threw a lot of things at us defensively, and we responded to each and every one.”
Johnstown went 3:14 without a point during a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter until a basket by senior Meeya Gause made it 46-38 with 1:52 remaining. Distefano hit her third 3-pointer to make it 47-43 at 58.1.
Somerset got a free throw by Shawna Walker and Gause made a rebound basket to pull the Trojans within 48-45 with 7.6 left. Shawna Walker sealed it with a pair of free throws with 4.6 on the clock.
“It came down the wire and they were able to finish it,” Kegg said.
Thomas, who played on the Greater Johnstown boys state runner-up team in 2005, sees a promising future for the Trojans.
“Our girls fought with me all year to finish the season at .500 and not quit on it or tuck their tails and call it in,” Thomas said. “I’m just proud that we wanted to battle and have success for the future. It’s sad today, but I think they’ll be proud of themselves in the future. We’ll get back at it.
“This is going to hurt, but it’s supposed to.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
