JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were some things that Somerset and Westmont Hilltop shared, or at least had in common, during Tuesday’s girls soccer match at Price Field: Both teams were playing with short benches and missing multiple regular starters thanks to injuries. The temperature at kickoff was a blustery 36 degrees as light snow flurries were made visible by the stadium’s LED lights during the evening.
It was what the Golden Eagles didn’t share all that often which may have led to their 7-2 win over the host Hilltoppers: The ball.
Somerset dominated possession with a patient and deliberate style, piling 19 shots on goal while keeping the Westmont Hilltop chances few and far between.
“Everybody who played, played the positions the way we asked them to play,” Somerset coach Brett Gardner said. “The results are what they are.”
Willa Sharbaugh, who was one of two Somerset attackers to record a brace (two goals) on Tuesday, shared similar sentiments.
“Possession was definitely working for us,” Sharbaugh said. “We needed that after the last few games.”
While Somerset’s pacing isn’t as frantic as Westmont Hilltop’s Monday opponent, Windber, the fundamentals of maintaining possession were similar in the eyes of Hilltoppers coach Curtis Lichtenfels.
“They possess the ball very well,” Lichtenfels said of Somerset. “Their ball movement is very good. We played Windber (Monday) night. Windber has a very good ball movement and control game. With the missing of our key defenders and moving some of our midfielders back to defense, it just throws us off a bit.”
Somerset (11-5-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute as Josie Steele (four assists) spotted up inside the penalty area and skimmed the ball past Westmont Hilltop keeper Christiana Gordon.
Late in the first half, the Golden Eagles’ Kamryn Ross, who also netted two goals, handed a through ball in the 18 before booting a short-range blast to the lower left of the net.
Somerset ran its lead to 4-0 early in the second half as Sharbaugh punched a ball through heavy traffic in the 44th minute, 72 seconds before Samantha Boden’s long-distance free kick crossed the goal line.
The Hilltoppers (7-10) solved Somerset keeper Nora Richards when Jordan Pezce boomed in a free kick from 20 yards away. Sharbaugh answered with her second goal in the 54th minute, rolling a far-post shot in from deep inside the penalty area.
That effort capped a solid night for the senior, who light-heartedly admitted that she was not a fan of the early preview of winter.
“It was crazy. I was about to cry, honestly,” Sharbaugh said with a chuckle afterward. “I did not want to see the snow come.”
A quick counter attack gave Pezce a chance to draw the Hilltoppers closer again, cashing in during the 65th minute to make it 5-2.
Somerset, with Ross’ second goal in the 71st minute and a tally from Elise McCoy during the 77th, put the game away while giving the Golden Eagles a shot of momentum as the District 5-6 Class 2A postseason looms.
“Next week is playoffs,” Gardner said. “We want to keep winning so we can get ourselves a good seed and not have to go on the road in Game 1.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
