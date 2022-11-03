WINDBER – The Somerset and Chestnut Ridge high school girls volleyball teams met for a fourth time this season on Thursday night at Windber Area High School.
This time, the stakes were higher than the other three contests.
The Golden Eagles defeated the Lions in four sets, 25-15, 25-27, 25-23, 25-11, to win the District 5 Class 2A championship.
Somerset (20-1) won the 12th district crown in program history and the first since 2018.
“Chestnut Ridge is a top-10 team in the state,” said Somerset coach Scott Shirley, whose squad defeated the Lions in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title match and split two regular-season meetings.
“It’s tough to play a team of that caliber four times and win three out of the four,” Shirley said. “I’m really pleased with how the girls responded. What a great atmosphere to play in.”
Each school had large and loud student cheering sections as well as enough fans to fill most of both sides of the bleachers.
“Our student body was great,” Shirley said. “The energy in the gym was great.
“The girls really responded to it.”
Somerset will face the District 6 Class 2A runner-up in the first round of the PIAA tournament on Tuesday in the Golden Eagles’ gym. District 6 played its semifinal round games Thursday.
Chestnut Ridge finished 20-5 with three of the losses on their record coming against rival Somerset.
“They’re always tough,” Chestnut Ridge coach Kayla Morgart said of the Eagles.
“It’s always a good game, a good battle the whole way through.”
Somerset won the first game 25-15 and held leads of 16-10 and 18-11 in the second set, but Chestnut Ridge roared back to tie the game at 22-all. Three times the Lions tied it after Somerset took leads – 23-all, 24-all, 25-all. Finally, the Lions won 27-25.
“The key was mental toughness and not letting anything fall at that point,” Morgart said. “The girls did good. They wanted it.
“They were hungry.”
Somerset took Game 3 by a 25-23 score.
“The first set, we came out with good energy, good tempo. We distributed the ball well and stretched their defense with well-placed shots,” Shirley said.
“The second game, we got a little tentative and they made some adjustments. It was back and forth. I told the girls, ‘They gave us everything they had and we’re not playing on all cylinders. Let’s go full out.’ ”
In the decisive fourth game, Chestnut Ridge stormed out to leads of 5-0 and 6-1, but the Golden Eagles regained their composure and won 25-11.
“We worked so hard for this all season,” said Somerset senior Shawna Walker, who had 13 kills and nine digs. “We went out there and worked together. We ended up on top.”
Senior Gracie Bowers had 31 assists and five digs for the Golden Eagles. Sophomore Abby Ledney had four aces, and junior Olivia Svonavec had four aces and eight kills.
“We didn’t want to get down on ourselves,” Walker said of the second game loss and falling behind 5-0 in the fourth game.
“We came together as a team and told each other to focus. That’s what we did.”
Chestnut Ridge senior Belle Bosch had 21 kills and 12 digs.
Junior Isabella Hillegass had 13 digs and four aces.
Junior Natalie Lafferty had 13 digs and 22 assists. Senior Leah Winegardner and sophomore Grace Lazor each had 10 digs.
“Our two seniors did a good job leading us and it’s going to be hard replacing them,” Morgart said.
“The rest are pretty much younger. I’m proud of their season. They work hard.
“They’re great girls.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.