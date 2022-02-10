SOMERSET, Pa. – Bella Baumgardner scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds in the Somerset Golden Eagles’ 49-37 win over Greater Johnstown on Thursday.
Statistically, Baumgarder’s efforts on the floor during her senior-night contest at Somerset Area High School were solid.
The non-basketball efforts from classmates, family and members of the Somerset community in support of her battle against polycystic kidney disease (PKD) were astounding.
The night, which featured a basket raffle and a 50-50 drawing as key fundraisers – collected an announced $1,500 to benefit the PKD Foundation and Baumgardner’s family.
Fans were dressed in teal and sporting teal hearts with Baumgardner’s No. 5 on display during the game.
The outpouring of strength to Baumgardner’s fight fueled an emotional evening, highlighted on the court with a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers and applause with 1:03 remaining as she was substituted out.
“It meant a lot,” Baumgardner said. “Some people I didn’t know who knew who I was, were here tonight supporting me. It’s just awesome to see the love in our community.”
Baumgardner, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2020, has given an emotional spark to the Golden Eagles throughout the season.
“I think this whole season has been a miracle season for Bella,” Somerset coach Jill Kegg said. “Bella being able to play this season has just been a message from God, that there truly is a God out there and that he is watching out over her.
“She has been an inspiration to all of us. Basketball isn’t all about wins and losses, and (Thursday night) was all about Belle.”
During the senior night ceremony, which was shared by Italian exchange student Elena Rossi, her teammates touched on how she had inspired them during the season through her attitude, selflessness, courage and leadership while playing through the pain of the disease, in which clusters of cysts form primarily within the kidneys, causing them to enlarge.
“I had no idea,” Baumgardner said of the pregame tribute. “It was awesome to hear. Words truly from their hearts.”
Her trek back to competitive sports following the diagnosis has taught her about her own toughness in the face of adversity.
“It makes it a lot more difficult to play sports with the pain,” Baumgardner said.
“Pretty much starting over, learning what I’m capable of doing. I’ve had to wear a shield to protect myself to play, but it’s worked out.”
Taking home a win on her senior night left Baumgardner all smiles.
“It was an awesome feeling to get the win,” she said. “We’ve had a bit of a shaky season, so a win tonight was special.”
A bucket by Danica Gmuca roughly a minute into the game gave the Trojans (0-21) their only lead as Somerset rattled off the next seven points, capped by Mia Rossman’s 3-pointer. A 6-0 spurt late in the first by the Golden Eagles, highlighted by two Shawna Walker baskets gave the hosts a 15-6 lead after a quarter. Somerset increased the lead to 28-12 at halftime, limiting the Trojans to six points again with all of them coming from Marisa Pridgen.
While Greater Johnstown’s offense scored more frequently during the second half, with Bella DiStefano connecting on three 3-pointers in that span, Somerset consistently answered any mini run that the Trojans put together.
“The girls played really hard, I was proud of their effort,” Greater Johnstown coach Xavier Thomas said. “They never stopped competing the whole game. We just missed some shots.”
One of those answers came on Baumgardner’s first trey, a shot from the corner that made it 43-29 with 4:52 remaining after the Trojans opened the frame on a 5-0 run.
“It was big and I think it was even bigger for her,” Kegg said. “She was emotional about the whole night in general, and she had missed a couple in the first half. When she finally hit that one, it was a nice relief for her.”
DiStefano led the Trojans with 12 points while Pridgen and Gmuca, who also had 11 rebounds, each tallied nine.
Gracie Bowers led Somerset with 12 points.
Shawna Walker had 12 boards while Shandi Walker pulled down 10.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814- 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
