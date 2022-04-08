Softball
High School
Forest Hills 9, Penn Cambria 8: In Sidman, Mylee Gdula and Mackenzie Hoover each provided three hits and two runs scored to lead the Rangers over the Panthers on Friday.
Gdula tripled, homered and drove in three runs for 2-1 Forest Hills. Hoover plated two runs. Katie Beyer and Madison Emerick (two runs), who doubled and tripled, each contributed two knocks. Josie Makin struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run over four innings.
Penn Cambria’s Jerzey Vinglish went 2-for-4 with a triple, three stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs. Patty Wagner drove in two runs and doubled. Sophia Rabatin doubled and scored three runs. Lily Sheehan stole three bases.
Central Cambria 6, Chestnut Ridge 5: In Ebensburg, Jordan Krawcion provided a walk-off, two-run single in the seventh inning to lift the Red Devils over the Lions.
Krawcion also blasted a three-run homer in the third for 4-0 Central Cambria. Kami Kamzik homered and fanned 15 batters compared to one walk in seven innings. Jordyn Burkett and Aubrey Ruddek (double) each scored twice.
Chestnut Ridge’s Zoie Dunlap doubled and struck out seven batters in the circle.
Ligonier Valley 15, Steel Valley 0 (3): In Ligonier, Cheyenne Piper launched two home runs and drove in three runs, while Sydnee Foust added a home run among her two hits and three RBIs as the Rams stomped the Ironmen.
Ligonier Valley’s Maddie Griffin, who added two hits and two runs at the plate, struck out five batters and allowed one hit in three innings.
Ruby Wallace added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Lyla Barr contributed two knocks. Neve Dowden plated three runs, and Zoe Plummer drove in two.
Tussey Mountain 9, Windber 3: In Windber, Karli Lucko went 4-for-4 with a double and one RBI, while Alayna Clark struck out 10 batters in the circle to lead the Titans over the Ramblers at Iron Horse Sports Complex.
Cara Benton and Clark each finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Clark also doubled twice.
Windber’s Maggie Manippo went 2-for-4 with a home run. Gina Gaye finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Baseball
College
Mercyhurst 16-3, Pitt-Johnstown 8-4: In the second game of a PSAC West doubleheader, the Mountain Cats scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to salvage a split against the Lakers at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Pitt-Johnstown (14-13-1, 3-7 PSAC West) scored runs on a wild pitch and passed ball to prevail 4-3.
In the first game, Matthew Gibson collected three hits, and Jack Elliot and Troy Banks each had three RBIs for Mercyhurst (16-7, 5-5). The Lakers scored seven runs in the sixth to lead 12-7.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Garrett Prosper went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Josh Ulery provided two hits, including a triple and an RBI, and Tyler Smith had two hits and drove in one.
In the second contest, Mountain Cats starter Taylor Squiric struck out a career-high 12 batters. North Star graduate Luke Schrock got the win in relief of Squiric.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Mario Disso went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, while Josh Reynolds singled and drove in two.
High School
Tussey Mountain 3, Windber 1 (5): In Windber, Connor Jones struck out three batters and lasted five innings as the Titans defeated the Ramblers in a rain-shortened contest at Iron Horse Sports Complex.
Landon Meyers provided an RBI and run scored for 1-3 Tussey Mountain.
Cole Strick led 1-1 Windber with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with two doubles and an RBI.
