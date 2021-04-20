Softball
High School
Meyersdale 19, Shade 1 (3): In Cairnbrook, Isabella Donaldson hit a grand slam to highlight the Red Raiders’ 16-run second inning as the visitors defeated the Panthers on Tuesday.
Shelby Hetz, Zoe Hetz, Lakyn Lear, Olivia Miller and Alix Tipton also provided hits for Meyersdale (7-0).
Taylor Rapsky netted two hits for Shade (4-2), which was missing five starters due to COVID-19 protocols. Tara Corradini also provided a hit.
Portage 8, Conemaugh Township 1: In Davidsville, Sydney Castel (two doubles) and Lauren Shaffer (double) each provided two hits while Maryn Swank struck out eight batters in the circle as the Mustangs defeated the Indians on Tuesday.
Portage (8-1) scored three runs in the sixth to lead 7-0.
Abby Kniss homered in the sixth inning for Conemaugh Township (5-3). Meghan Leasure doubled.
Central Cambria 12, Bishop McCort Catholic 2 (5): In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik struck out 13 batters in the circle and blasted two home runs and drove in six runs as the Red Devils defeated the Crimson Crushers.
Erika Burket finished with two hits and a stolen base for Central Cambria (7-1). Jordan Krawcoin amassed two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Chloe Croft provided a double and two RBIs.
Alayna Marion homered for Bishop McCort (1-6). Kayleigh Horner doubled.
Westmont Hilltop 11, Bishop Guilfoyle 1 (5): Bailey Thornton struck out 10 batters in a one-hitter, and Chloe Hoffman and Zailees Seda both went 3-for-4 as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Marauders.
Hoffman doubled twice, and Seda tripled and scored three runs for Westmont Hilltop (4-1). Kendal Shingler went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Kelli Sheehan finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Leah Homan had the lone hit for Bishop Guilfoyle (0-6).
Cambria Heights 7, Richland 1: In Patton, Paige Jones fanned 12 batters in a two-hitter as the Highlanders topped the Rams.
Jones also finished with two hits, including a triple, and drove home a run for Cambria Heights (6-1). Ari Westrick doubled, and Alexis Griak finished with two hits and an RBI.
Laikyn Roman homered in the second inning for Richland (4-2).
Monday
Ligonier Valley 2, Steel Valley 0: In Munhall, Maddie Griffin struck out 18 batters in her fourth no-hitter of the season and knocked in both runs as the Rams defeated the Ironmen.
Griffin finished with two hits. She provided a two-run single that richocheted off the shortstop’s glove into foul territory in the sixth inning. Ruby Wallace doubled for Ligonier Valley (6-0).
Chestnut Ridge 13, Penn Cambria 1 (5): In Cresson, Zoie Dunlap and Lexyn Corle combined on a five-inning no-hitter as the Lions topped the Panthers.
Chestnut Ridge (6-2) received two hits and three runs each from Alyssa Henderson (double and four RBIs) and Alecsis Mowry (triple).
Dunlap struck out six batters over four innings and collected two hits, including a double, and three runs. Maya Wingard scored four runs, and Ava Snider scored twice. Chestnut Ridge scored four runs each in the second, third and fifth innings.
Lily Sheehan scored Penn Cambria’s lone run.
Conemaugh Township 16, Turkeyfoot Valley 1 (3): In Davidsville, Sarah Favreau went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs as the Indians dispatched the Rams.
Abby Kniss added two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Conemaugh Township, which tallied 15 runs in the bottom of the second inning.
McKensi Statler and Olivia Weyandt both contributed two hits. Natalie Kimmel doubled. Sierra LaPorta struck out seven batters.
Savannah Hoover, Brooke Snyder and Kaitlyn Vogel all had a hit for Turkeyfoot Valley (0-8).
Central Cambria 12, Somerset 8: In Somerset, Alyssa Link went 4-for-5 with a triple and Jordan Krawcoin finished 4-for-4 as the Red Devils edged the Golden Eagles.
Kylie Landis provided two triples and four RBIs for Somerset. Mary Stinebiser finished with two singles and three RBIs. Kylie Walker doubled and singled.
Richland 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: In Ebensburg, Noelle Wechtenhiser struck out 16 batters in a two-hitter while Laikyn Roman provided four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Rams past the Huskies.
Logan Roman tripled twice and plated two runs for Richland. Emily Peters amassed two hits and three RBIs. Aubrianna Henry doubled and drove home two runs.
Ali Heinrich tripled and drove home two runs for Bishop Carroll.
Baseball
High School
Blacklick Valley 10, Ferndale 1: In Nanty Glo, Jack Wurm struck out five batters over six innings as the Vikings topped the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.
Josh Little provided three hits and three RBIs for Blacklick Valley (3-4). Weston Zeglen finished with two hits and three runs. Connor Kaschalk ended up with two hits and three RBIs. Alex Reba added two knocks.
Aden Hrivnak provided two hits for Ferndale (1-5).
Meyersdale 22, Shade 2 (5): In Cairnbrook, Tyler Geiger and John Henry each provided three hits as the Red Raiders sprinted past the Panthers.
Lance Aldinger, Matt Boyce, Dayton Collins, Devin Donica and Dylan Shilling all had two hits for Meyersdale (4-5).
Justin Romesburg contributed two hits and two runs scored for Shade (1-4).
Monday
Forest Hills 7, Bedford 0: In St. Michael, Zach Myers fanned 14 batters in a one-hitter as the Rangers defeated the Bisons.
Colton Cornell finished with two hits. Devin Kreger doubled and drove home two runs for Forest Hills (6-0). Brook Williamson plated two runs.
Jared Dowey doubled for Bedford’s lone hit.
Central Cambria 5, Somerset 4: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Golden Eagles.
Brady Sheehan doubled and plated a run. Zach Taylor tripled and drove home a run for Central Cambria. Brayden Mennett and Corey Roberts both drove home a run.
Ethan Hemminger doubled and plated two runs for Somerset. Spencer Marteeny also drove home a run. Brad Bruner doubled.
United 19, Blacklick Valley 0 (3): In Nanty Glo, Ben Tomb struck out seven batters in a one-hit shutout as all Lions starters provided at least one hit in a victory over the Vikings.
Tomb also added a pair of hits and RBIs. Aiden Strong netted three hits and five RBIs for United (5-2). Brad Felix doubled among his two hits and plated four runs. Joe Marino finished with three RBIs and two hits. Hunter Cameron (two RBIs) and Caden McCully both amassed two hits. Isaac Worthington tripled.
Connor Kaschalk had Blacklick Valley’s lone knock.
Windber 15, Meyersdale 6: In Meyersdale, John Shuster went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Ramblers past the Red Raiders.
Rex Rininger (double and two RBIs) and Cole Strick (double and three runs) both contributed three hits for Windber (6-3). Jake Reynolds struck out eight batters over four hitless innings in relief to earn the victory. Jake Vargo finished with a pair of hits and RBIs.
Matt Boyce provided two hits, including a double, and four RBIs for Meyersdale (3-5). Brycen Sechler added two hits and an RBI.
Note: Some games from Monday and Tuesday will be in Thursday’s print editions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.