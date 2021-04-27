Softball
Tuesday
Conemaugh Valley 12, Greater Johnstown 2 (5): Ella Angus hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the second inning, Anna Gunby smacked a solo homer, and Hailey Stiffler went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the host Blue Jays beat the Trojans.
Delanie Davison went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple for 4-2 Conemaugh Valley.
Ashley Eckenrod and Ashley Kolar each singled and scored a run for Greater Johnstown.
Penn Cambria 7, Forest Hills 3: In Sidman, Patty Wagner went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, as the visiting Panthers beat the Rangers.
Taylor Rabatin had two hits and three runs scored, Izzy Andersen had two hits and drove in a run, and Lily Sheehan had a double, two walks and two runs scored for the 2-5 Panthers.
Mackenzie Hoover went 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored, and Josi Makin had a hit and two RBIs for the 2-4 Rangers.
Windber 13, Blacklick Valley 6: In Windber, Hannah Tallion entered the circle in relief with two outs in the first inning and limited the Vikings to three hits and one run the rest of the way in the Ramblers’ victory.
Tallion also had a hit, two runs scored and one run batted in at the plate.
Montana Stopko went 2-for-4 with a run, and Samantha Horner doubled and scored for 4-5 Windber.
Blacklick Valley’s Olivia Fatula went 2-for-4 and scored two runs for the 4-6 Vikings.
Portage 15-15, Ferndale 0-0: Lauren Shaffer doubled and homered in the first game while Maryn Swank and Paige Phillips each tossed shutouts to lead the Mustangs past the host Yellow Jackets in a twin bill.
In the first game, Maddy Hudak, Lily Koban and Swank doubled for Portage (10-3). Swank struck out eight batters.
In the second game, Lexi Slanoc homered. Karli Karalfa, Koban and Shaffer each tripled for Portage. Sydney Castel, Hudak and Phillips doubled.
Ferndale fell to 2-6.
Cambria Heights 9, Northern Cambria 3: In Patton, Arianna Westrick went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Highlanders past the Colts.
Jenna Serafin pitched five innings and struck out seven batters for Cambria Heights (8-1).
Paige Jones went 3-for-4 with two doubles and pitched the final two innings. Karli Storm doubled, and Maddie Bender tripled.
Kenzie Formeck homered among her two hits and drove in two runs for Northern Cambria (4-6). Morgan Hassen (two hits) and Jensen Wiewiora doubled.
Monday
Penns Manor 4, Blacklick Valley 1: In Clymer, the Comets’ Kassidy Smith struck out 15 batters and walked none in a shutout victory over the Vikings.
Sarah Stiteler and Smith each had two hits as the Comets defeated the visiting Vikings.
Smith scored three runs and drove in one. Anna Peterman had a double, and Smith tripled for the Comets.
Hanna Bartoletti and Olivia Fatula each had two hits, including a double apiece, for the Vikings.
Northern Bedford 6, Windber 3: In Loysburg, Emily Green had a hit, stole two bases and scored a pair of runs as the host Black Panthers defeated the Ramblers.
Windber’s Taylor Plunkard went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases.
Cambria Heights 5, Forest Hills 1: In Sidman, Martina White and Emma Stockley each had two hits, and Ari Westrick and Lexi Griak each hit a double as the Highlanders defeated the Rangers.
Paige Jones struck out 10 and walked one while allowing four hits for the 6-1 Highlanders.
Mackenzie Hoover hit a home run for Forest Hills.
Conemaugh Valley 20, Ferndale 8 (5): Delaney Davidson hit two home runs and drove in seven runs as the visiting Blue Jays beat the Yellow Jackets.
Conemaugh Valley scored 11 runs in the top of the fourth. Anna Gunby hit a home run for the Jays. Delaney Davidson struck out eight batters in the win.
Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner hit two home runs and Samantha Himes hit a homer.
Richland 4, Penn Cambria 3: In Cresson, Noelle Wechtenhiser struck out 10 batters in a four-hitter as the visiting Rams beat the Panthers.
Logan Roman and Laikyn Roman each hit a home run for the 6-1 Rams. Ava Wenderoth had a double and two hits.
Penn Cambria’s Taylor Rabatin and Patty Wagner each doubled.
Ligonier Valley 8, Apollo Ridge 0: In Ligonier, Maddie Griffin struck out 16 batters in her sixth no-hitter of the season as the host Rams defeated the Vikings.
Griffin and Haley Boyd each had two hits for 10-1 Ligonier Valley. Kailey Johnston tripled, and Griffin and Ruby Wallace each smacked a double.
Boyd scored three runs and Griffin had two runs.
Griffin, Johnston and Piper each drove in two runs.
Clearfield 9, Portage 1: In Portage, Emma Hipps and Olivia Bender each hit home runs, and Morgan Cheek had a double as the visiting Bisons defeated the Mustangs.
Sydney Castel hit a home run for Portage.
Winning pitcher Emma Hipps struck out 14 Mustangs hitters. Portage’s Maryn Swank fanned eight batters and allowed two earned runs.
Central Cambria 13, Bedford 0 (5): In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik struck out 13 batters and allowed one hit in a five-inning Red Devils victory over the visiting Bisons.
Alyssa Link had a double and three RBIs for the Red Devils.
Karlie Heeney, Kamzik, Cydney Forcellini and Jordyn Burkett each drove in a run.
Shade 10, Fannett-Metal 0 (5): In Cairnbrook, Tara Corrandini had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Taylor Rapsky had two hits, two runs and one run batted in for the host Panthers.
Mckenzie Baer and Corradini combined in a one-hitter.
Cassie Mauger had a home run and scored twice. Jenna Muha had a hit and two RBIs. Emily Rapsky had a hit and two runs scored for the 5-2 Panthers.
Baseball
Tuesday
Westmont Hilltop 6, Greater Johnstown 4: Tyler Mosorjak went 2-for-3 with a run scored and also pitched six innings and struck out seven batters to earn the victory as the host Hilltoppers held off the Trojans.
Tanner Civis (RBI) and Landon Stinely (two RBIs) both went 2-for-3 for Westmont Hilltop (4-3). Civis earned the save in the seventh inning.
Brice Mroczka led Greater Johnstown (0-7) with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate. Symeon Kobal went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Zach Slis struck out eight batters. Johnstown scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Forest Hills 16, Penn Cambria 1 (4): In Lilly, Brody Roberts went 4-for-4, Kirk Bearjar was 3-for-3, and Brook Williamson went 3-for-4 as the visiting Rangers rolled past the Panthers.
Roberts had a triple and drove in four runs while scoring twice.
Bearjar doubled and had three RBIs and two runs scored. Williamson drove in a run. Colton Cornell had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Zach Myers had a hit and drove in three for the 10-0 Rangers.
Jeremy Burda pitched four innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
Easton Semelsberger led Penn Cambria with two hits and scored his team’s lone run.
Portage 18, Ferndale 0 (4): Josh Morgan pitched three innings and Isaac Jubina tossed one frame as the Mustangs duo combined in an abbreviated no-hitter over the host Yellow Jackets.
Morgan struck out four batters and Jubina fanned one.
Tyler Alexander had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for 8-3 Portage. Luke Scarton had a hit, four RBIs and two runs.
Jackson Kozlovac had a hit, two walks, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Portage capitalized on nine walks and five Ferndale errors.
Valley 8, Ligonier Valley 1: In Ligonier, John Luke Bailey went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the visiting Vikings beat the Rams.
Evan Henry, Shane Demharter and Bailey each had a double for the 8-3 Vikings.
Nick Beitel went 3-for-4 with a run scored for 5-6 Ligonier Valley. Beitel and George Golden each hit a double. Grant Dowden tripled for the Rams.
Conemaugh Valley 11, North Star 5: In Boswell, Nick Heltzel and Dylan Chontas each had three hits as the Blue Jays beat the Cougars.
Heltzel hit a double, scored twice and drove in three runs. Caden Hody and Chontas each had doubles for the 4-0 Blue Jays.
Logan Kent hit a triple and had two hits, two RBIs and one run scored.
Vance Kimmel had a double and scored a run for North Star. Cameron Snoeberger had two of the Cougars 10 walks and scored a pair of runs.
Windber 10, Blacklick Valley 7: In Windber, Rex Rininger, Andrew Scalia and Cole Strick each had three hits as the Ramblers edged the visiting Vikings.
Rininger drove in two runs, Strick scored three times and Scalia had two runs and one run batted in for 8-4 Windber. John Shuster plated five runs and finished with two hits.
Joe Reynolds and Jake Vargo each smacked doubles.
Conner Kaschalk went 3-for-4 with a run and one run batted in for the 4-8 Vikings. Josh Little had two hits, including a double.
Monday
Richland 13, Penn Cambria 0 (5): The host Rams outhit the Panthers 10-2 in a shutout victory.
Jordan Ford went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored to pace the 8-2 Rams. Josh Fetchko had a double and two RBIs for Richland. Luke Raho had a hit, two runs scored and drove in a pair.
Cole Blough (three innings) and Ryan Jacobs (two) combined in a two-hitter, with each allowing one hit.
Brodie O’Donnell and Vinny Chirdon each had a hit for 4-6 Penn Cambria.
Penns Manor 9, Blacklick Valley 5: In Clymer, Austin Hill had a homer and two RBIs, and Brandon Dunmire had two hits, including a triple, two runs and one run batted in as the Comets beat the visiting Vikings.
Max Hill had two hits, including a double for 5-4 Penns Manor.
Devin McCunn had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Alex Reba had two hits, with a double, one run scored and one run batted in for the 4-7 Vikings. Ashton Younkin, Jack Wurm, and Connor Kaschalk each had two hits.
United 10, Blairsville 0 (5): In Armagh, Ben Tomb struck out 15 batters in a five-inning no-hitter as the Lions blanked the Bobcats.
Tomb walked two and tossed 85 pitches, 54 for strikes.
Hunter Cameron had two hits, two runs scored and drove in a pair for United. Wade Plowman and Bradley Felix each had a hit with two RBIs. Joe Marino and Jon Henry each had a hit and scored two runs.
Bishop McCort Catholic 12, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (5): At Sargent’s Stadium, Jordan Page went 4-for-4 with three ones and one run batted in as the Crimson Crushers beat the Huskies.
Brendon Bair had a hit, a walk, drove in two runs and scored once. Joe McGowan had a hit, a walk and one run batted in for the Crushers.
Nate Conrad and Roman Fetzko each had a hit and two RBIs for 5-4 Bishop McCort Catholic.
Johnny Golden led 1-8 Bishop Carroll Catholic with a triple, a walk, one run and one run batted in.
Northern Bedford 5, Windber 1: In Loysburg, Andrew Lazor allowed four hits in seven innings, and the Black Panthers defeated the Ramblers.
Cullen Lloyd went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Thad Leidy hit a double, drove in a run and scored once for the 4-5 Black Panthers.
John Shuster had a hit and scored a run for 7-4 Windber.
Chestnut Ridge 11, Greater Johnstown 1 (5): In New Paris, Nate Whysong and Kyle Lohr combined on an abbreviated no-hitter, and the undefeated Lions pounded out 17 hits in a victory over the visiting Trojans.
Whysong struck out 11 and walked three in four innings. Lohr fanned one.
Matt Whysong went 3-for-4 with a double. Luke Mickle went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs for Chestnut Ridge. Lohr went 3-for-3 with two runs and one run batted in.
Nate Whysong hit two doubles. Garrett Emerick, who had two hits, Lucas Nicodemus and Christian Hinson each smacked doubles.
Forest Hills 18, Cambria Heights 5 (5): In Patton, the undefeated Rangers tallied nine runs int he second inning, four in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull away from the host Highlanders.
Colton Cornell went 3-for-3 with four runs, two RBIs, a pair of doubles and a homer for 8-0 Forest Hills. Kirk Bearjar went 2-for-2.
Brody Roberts, Colby Rearick and Brad Madigan each had two hits. Madigan had a double, three RBIs and two runs.
Devon Brezovec, Devin Kreger and Roberts each had a double. Kreger drove in three and scored three runs.
Ty Stockley, Nick Patterson, Ben Hite and Ryan Bearer each had a double for 0-5 Cambria Heights. Bearer drove in two runs.
Saltsburg 12, Northern Cambria 2 (5): In Saltsburg, Brady Yard went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBIs as the host Trojans defeated the Colts.
Rocco Bartolini had two hits, including a double, one run and two RBIs for the 7-2 Trojans. Braden Staats had two hits, with a double, two runs and one run batted in. Matt Izzo scattered four hits with five strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Zack Taylor and Ethan Krawcion had 3-7 Northern Cambria’s hits.
Central Cambria 13, Bedford 3 (5): In Bedford, the Red Devils plated six runs in the third and five in the fourth to pull away from the host Bisons.
Brady Sheehan and Ethan Frank each had two hits for the 6-3 Red Devils. Dewayne Mosley doubled. Gavin Knopp had three RBIs, and Zach Taylor and Frank each drove in two runs.
Jesse Chamberlain had a hit, a walk and drove in a run for 7-4 Bedford. David Gresh and Spencer Ebersole each drove in a run.
