Softball
High School
Wednesday
Central Cambria 3, Richland 2: In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik struck out 14 batters in a two-hitter, and the Red Devils plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Rams their first setback.
Alyssa Link hit a home run for the 5-1 Red Devils. Lydia Knarr had two knocks, and Karlie Heeney added a hit for Central Cambria.
Richland’s Noelle Wechtenhiser struck out eight batters in a four-hitter. Logan Roman had a hit and stole two bases. Ava Wenderoth had a hit and three stolen bases for the 3-1 Rams.
Greater Johnstown 16, Bishop McCort Catholic 6 (5): Rylan Felosky went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs, and Taylor Ahlborn went 3-for-3 with three runs scored as the host Trojans beat the Crimson Crushers.
Eva Lewis doubled and scored three runs. Kara Szczur and Jasmyn Veney each had two RBIs for 1-3 Greater Johnstown.
Bria Bair went 3-for-3 with two doubles for 1-4 Bishop McCort Catholic. Alayna Marian hit a grand slam to highlight the Crushers’ five-run second inning.
Berlin Brothersvalley 17, Windber 16: In Berlin, the Mountaineers used a four-run bottom of the seventh to take a comeback, walk-off victory over the visiting Ramblers.
Brianna Hunt went 3-for-5 for Berlin (4-2), with a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
Sarah Smith went 4-for-5 with a solo shot in the second inning.
Laika Zarefoss went 3-for-5 with a double, and Kassidy Smith went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.
Windber’s Gina Gaye went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Freshman Aaliyah James went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Conemaugh Valley 13, Penns Manor 5: In Clymer, Anna Gunby had two home runs and a double among her four hits as the visiting Blue Jays beat the Comets.
Gunby went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the 2-2 Blue Jays.
Delanie Davison went 4-for-5, Julia Hudec had a triple and Isabella Winkleman added two hits for Conemaugh Valley.
Penns Manor’s Kate Hnatko went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Hayden Sturgeon had two hits, including a double. Anna Peterman had two hits for 2-3 Penns Manor.
Forest Hills 18, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (3): In Sidman, Aislinn Myers had two hits, four RBIs and three runs scored as the Rangers beat the Huskies in an abbreviated no-hitter.
Bethany Leichliter had a double, and Paige Miller drove in two runs for Forest Hills. Madison Emerick had two runs and two RBIs.
Josi Makin pitched three innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Somerset 15, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): In Somerset, freshman Olivia Svonavec threw an abbreviated no-hitter in her first varsity start to blank the Marauders.
Svonavec faced only 10 batters, striking out four and walking one. Gracie Bowers collected a pair of singles and RBIs for Somerset (4-1). Kylie Walker tripled to drive in three runs. Mary Stinebiser doubled in a run.
Tuesday
Central Cambria 2, Chestnut Ridge 0 (8): In New Paris, the Red Devils plated two runs in the top of the eighth inning to hand the Lions their first conference loss of the season.
Sophomore Kami Kamzik fanned 16 batters over eight innings in a two-hitter.
Jordyn Burkett and Mia Ruddek doubled for Central Cambria. Jordan Krawcoin and Kaitlyn Rozsi scored runs.
Zoie Dunlap struck out 12 batters in eight innings for Chestnut Ridge. Isabella Giovanelli produced both hits for the Lions, which included a double.
College
Wednesday
Mount St. Mary’s 6-0, St. Francis 5-6: In Emmitsburg, Maryland, the Red Flash rebounded from a loss in the first game by scoring six runs in the top of the eighth innings in the second game to salvage a split and improve their record to 29-8, 14-2 in the Northeast Conference.
In the first game, St. Francis went ahead 5-0 after the top of the fourth inning. Allyn Bezjak and Mekenzie Saban both led the offense with two hits, including a double. Jordan Frank launched a two-run home run.
Vanessa Martin’s RBI single up the middle ended the game in the bottom of the seventh for Mount St. Mary’s (13-22, 6-11), which tallied two runs each in the fourth, fifth and seventh frames.
St. Francis sophomore hurler Grace Vesco pitched a complete game, giving up five earned runs on nine hits. Vesco totaled nine strikeouts.
In the second game, St. Francis’ Rachel Marsden went all eight innings for the shutout, giving up no walks and only two hits while striking out five. She did not allow a hit until the fourth inning in her third shutout of the season.
Saban went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to extend her hitting streak to 14 games. Brittney Crawford (two hits) broke the ice in the eighth inning with a two-out RBI single. Saban extended the lead with a two-run double. RBI singles from Lexi Hernandez and Jordan Pietrzykoski and a bases-loaded walk accounted for the rest of the runs.
Baseball
High School
Richland 9, Central Cambria 3: Seth Coleman went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and one run batted in, and Jordan Ford was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored as the host Rams beat the Red Devils.
Ben Wolf had two hits and drove in a run. Luke Raho doubled, and Mark Wechtenhiser drove in two runs.
Reece Werner and Zach Taylor each hit doubles for Central Cambria. Taylor drew two walks and scored a run, and Corey Roberts had a hit, a walk and scored twice.
Forest Hills 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1 (5): In Ebensburg, Colton Cornell had two hits, including a homer and five RBIs, Kirk Bearjar and Brook Williamson each had three hits, and three Rangers pitchers combined in a one-hitter in a victory over the Huskies.
Colby Rearick and Brody Roberts each hit doubles for the undefeated Rangers (4-0). Zach Myers and Brad Madigan each had two hits.
Mason Beiswenger had the lone hit for Bishop Carroll Catholic (0-5).
Conemaugh Township 10, Blacklick Valley 0 (5): In Davidsville, Jackson Byer fired a one-hit shutout while striking out eight batters to lead the Indians past the Vikings.
Tanner Shirley (three RBIs), Larry Weaver (two RBIs) and Tyler Weber (one RBI) all provided three hits for Conemaugh Township (5-1). Connor Szapka drove in three runs, which included a two-run double.
Ashton Younkin singled for Blacklick Valley’s lone hit.
Note: Due to an early press start, summaries for Thursday’s games will appear in Saturday’s print editions.
