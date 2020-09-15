Soccer
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 1, Chestnut Ridge 0: In New Paris, Seth Conaway scored on a penalty kick at 20:26 of the first half, and goal keeper Mason St. Clair stopped all 15 shots as the Highlanders shut out the host Lions on Tuesday.
Somerset 6, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3: In Altoona, McKay Ross (assist) and Toby Walker each scored two goals to lead the Golden Eagles (1-1) past the Marauders on Tuesday.
Liam Egal scored a goal and assisted on three others. John Barth had Somerset’s only goal. Mason Chabol and R.J. James provided an assist each.
Bedford 8, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: Josh Diehl (three assists) and Chase DeLong (assist) each scored twice as the Bisons (2-0) defeated the Crimson Crushers (1-1) on Tuesday.
Cole Taylor, Chase Bussard, Isaac Arnold and Nick Clites added single goals for Bedford, which received two assists from Colby Barnhouse.
Zach King registered Bishop McCort’s lone goal.
Central Cambria 5, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, Ojha Ojha and Corey Roberts both tallied two goals to lead the Red Devils past the Panthers.
Central Cambria (2-0) scored four unanswered goals in the second half, which included a tally from Isaac Polchito.
Logan Michina and Joseph Mastri scored Penn Cambria’s goals.
Forest Hills 8, Greater Johnstown 1: In Sidman, Cayce McCall had three goals and Nick Singer scored twice as the Rangers beat the Trojans.
Mikel Grey, Addison Cann and Wyatt Allison each had a goal for Forest Hills. Deyontae Toney had Greater Johnstown’s lone tally.
Southern Fulton 6, Conemaugh Township 4: In Warfordsburg, Caleb Elder netted five goals and Lucas McKelvy had one as Southern Fulton defeated Conemaugh Township.
Conemaugh Township’s A.J. Smolen had three goals and Dylan Giffin had one. Each team scored three goals in the opening half, but the host Indians outscored the visiting Indians 3-1 in the second half.
Central Cambria 4, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, the Red Devils tallied four unanswered goals to defeat the Marauders on Monday.
Corey Roberts led Central Cambria (1-0) with two goals and an assist. Kevin Orange and Cody Roberts added solo goals.
Adam McGlynn, Ojha Ojha and Jonathon Wess provided assists for the Red Devils.
Deven Wyandt scored Bishop Guilfoyle’s lone goal.
Bishop McCort Catholic 10, Greater Johnstown 1: Ryan Jaber scored five goals and Ben Berkebile had three as the Crimson Crushers pulled away from the Trojans on Monday.
Zach King and Adam Sbeitan also netted goals in Bishop McCort Catholic’s season opener played at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center field.
Deyontae Toney had the Trojans’ lone goal in the opening half.
Bedford 2, Somerset 0: In Bedford, Josh Diehl and Chase DeLong both tallied second-half goals to spark the Bisons past the Golden Eagles on Monday.
Chris Klinger earned the shutout for Bedford (1-0).
Chestnut Ridge 1, Richland 1: Both teams scored a goal in the first half, but could not tally a goal the rest of the game in a tie on Monday.
Trevor Harrison scored for Chestnut Ridge, while Trent Rozich provided Richland’s lone goal.
Penn Cambria 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Cresson, Dominic Landi scored the game-winning goal with 2:33 left in the second half to lead the Panthers past the Huskies on Monday.
Joseph Mastri scored Penn Cambria’s first goal.
Bishop Carroll’s Jackson Hudkins scored on a penalty kick to force a 1-all tie.
Everett 2, Windber 0: In Everett, the Warriors recorded a goal in each half to defeat the visiting Ramblers on Monday.
Windber is now 0-1-1.
Windber 1, United 1: In Armagh, each team scored a goal in the first half but could not find the back of the net on Saturday in a tie.
Logan Constantino scored for Windber. United’s goal was not reported.
High School Girls
Windber 1, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Berlin, an unfortunate bounce hit off a Mountaineer player and into their own goal in the first half for the lone tally on Tuesday.
Lexis James recorded the shutout for Windber.
Bishop McCort Catholic 14, Greater Johnstown 0: Molly McCullough scored three goals, and Caroline Ingram, Samantha Troyan, Kiersten Way and Libby McCullough each had two goals as the Crimson Crushers shut out the Trojans on Monday.
Katelyn Ferrante, Alex Otero and Paige Grove also had goals for Bishop McCort Catholic in the game at Trojan Stadium. Emily Ream had the shutout.
Penn Cambria 4, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Emma Farabaugh tallied a hat trick to lead the Panthers over the Huskies in a Laurel Highlands battle on Monday.
Bayle Kunsman added a goal for Penn Cambria.
Julia McAndrew scored Bishop Carroll’s lone goal. Ellie Long provided 24 saves.
Bedford 5, Somerset 0: In Bedford, Sydney Taracatac provided a hat trick as the Bisons defeated the Golden Eagles on Monday.
Lindsay Mowry notched the shutout for Bedford (1-0), compiling five saves. Katelyn Shaffer and Grace Sarver (assist) added goals for Bedford.
Richland 8, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, Autumn Facci totaled four goals and two assists as the Rams defeated the Lions on Monday.
Carly Colvin added two goals and two assists for Richland (1-0). Casey Costa and Julianna Stem netted a goal each.
Essence Whisel tallied Chestnut Ridge’s lone goal.
Rockwood 4, United 3: In Armagh, Haley Johnson amassed four goals to lead the Rockets past the Lions. Johnson scored on a direct kick from 35 yards out with 2:16 left in the second half for the game-winning goal.
United’s Lexi Silk, Lauren Donelson and Bailey Popovich all scored goals. Mackenzie Regan made 20 saves.
Rockwood, which received two assists from Ally Harrold, improved to 2-0.
Windber 5, United 1: In Armagh, Natalie Buza scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Ramblers past the Lions on Saturday.
Kaylee Dowdell added Windber’s other goal and assisted on one of Buza’s tallies. Lauren Donelson scored United’s goal.
Conemaugh Township 3, North Star 0: In Ferrelton, Mya Poznanski scored two goals and Chloe Shaulis notched a shutout as the Indians defeated the Cougars on Saturday.
Meghan Leasure added a goal for the Indians.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Penn Cambria 2: The Hilltoppers erased a two-set deficit by taking the final three sets over the Panthers on Tuesday, 21-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 15-10.
Chloe Hoffman led Westmont Hilltop with 35 assists. Lauren Lavis contributed 14 kills. Carissa Krall added 12 kills and five blocks. Lakyn Davis and Abbie Pastorek both finished with nine digs.
Forest Hills 3, Greater Johnstown 0: The Rangers swept the Trojans by scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-17 on Tuesday in Laurel Highlands action.
Kenzie Colosimo dished out 33 assists for Forest Hills (1-0).
Madeline Cecere amassed 16 digs, 13 kills and nine service points. Taylor Burda finished with 11 kills, and Mackenzie Hoover provided 14 service points.
Cambria Heights 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, the Highlanders prevailed 25-22, 25-17, 18-25 and 25-16 in four sets over the Lions on Tuesday.
Riley Frankenberry led Chestnut Ridge with 28 digs and six assists. Laura Albright provided 20 digs and five kills. Zoie Dunlap offered 14 digs. Isabella Hillegass added six kills and Alaina Lafferty netted eight assists.
Ligonier Valley 3, Steel Valley 0: In Ligonier, Haley Stormer totaled nine kills and two blocks as the Rams defeated the Ironmen on Tuesday.
Bella Vargulish added 10 service points, nine assists and seven aces.
Portage 3, Claysburg-Kimmel 1: In Portage, Kayley Sossong dished out 19 assists, amassed 16 service points and added three aces as the Mustangs topped the Bulldogs 11-25, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-20 on Monday.
Keira Sossong provided 27 digs and nine service points, while Bella Single added 26 service points and nine aces for Portage (1-0).
United 3, Purchase Line 2: In Armagh, the Lions defeated the Red Dragons in five sets, 23-25, 25-11, 16-25, 25-15 and 15-11, on Monday in Heritage Conference action.
Megan Overdorff led United (1-0) with 20 digs and 14 service points. Maizee Fry contributed 15 kills and six blocks.
