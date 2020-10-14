Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 5, United 2: In Davidsville, A.J. Smolen tallied four goals to lead the Indians past the Lions on Wednesday.
Cayden Robinson also scored for Conemaugh Township (3-10).
Dylan Dishong and Remington Kish buried goals for United.
Berlin Brothersvalley 5, North Star 1: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler and Ty Walker (one assist) each buried two goals and Caden Montgomery provided four assists in a Mountaineers victory over the Cougars.
Ethan Critchfield also scored for Berlin (9-7). Keegan Huston made 20 saves.
Shiloh Eagleson scored North Star’s lone goal.
Rockwood 1, Windber 0: In Windber, the Rockets’ Tycho Van Der Meer buried a penalty kick in the first half to defeat the Ramblers.
High School Girls
Richland 2, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Delaney Yost scored a pair of goals in the second half to lift the Rams past the Red Devils.
Bella Burke recorded the shutout for Richland (9-3).
Aubriana Henry and Carly Colvin notched assists for the Rams.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Portage 0: In Berlin, the Mountaineers swept the Mustangs 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.
Portage (5-7) was led Keira Sossong’s with 20 digs, 18 service points and four aces. Kayley Sossong added 18 assists and three aces. Brooke Bednarski provided eight kills.
Shade 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, the Panthers swept the Elks 25-16, 25-17, 25-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.