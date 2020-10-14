Soccer

High School Boys

Conemaugh Township 5, United 2: In Davidsville, A.J. Smolen tallied four goals to lead the Indians past the Lions on Wednesday.

Cayden Robinson also scored for Conemaugh Township (3-10). 

Dylan Dishong and Remington Kish buried goals for United. 

Berlin Brothersvalley 5, North Star 1: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler and Ty Walker (one assist) each buried two goals and Caden Montgomery provided four assists in a Mountaineers victory over the Cougars.

Ethan Critchfield also scored for Berlin (9-7). Keegan Huston made 20 saves.

Shiloh Eagleson scored North Star’s lone goal. 

Rockwood 1, Windber 0: In Windber, the Rockets’ Tycho Van Der Meer buried a penalty kick in the first half to defeat the Ramblers. 

High School Girls

Richland 2, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Delaney Yost scored a pair of goals in the second half to lift the Rams past the Red Devils.

Bella Burke recorded the shutout for Richland (9-3). 

Aubriana Henry and Carly Colvin notched assists for the Rams. 

Volleyball

High School Girls

Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Portage 0: In Berlin, the Mountaineers swept the Mustangs 25-23, 25-21, 25-22. 

Portage (5-7) was led Keira Sossong’s with 20 digs, 18 service points and four aces. Kayley Sossong added 18 assists and three aces. Brooke Bednarski provided eight kills.

Shade 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, the Panthers swept the Elks 25-16, 25-17, 25-14.

