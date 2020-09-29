Soccer
High School Girls
Monday
Richland 7, Cambria Heights 0: Autumn Facci tallied three goals and two assists to lead the Rams past the Highlanders.
Brooke Thomas scored twice, while Julianna Stem (assist) and Delaney Yost added a goal for Richland (5-1). Camryn Beglin, Carly Colvin and Noel Rucosky each provided an assist. Bella Burke and Margaret Orr combined on the shutout over Cambria Heights (4-3).
Westmont Hilltop 5, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, Parker Marion scored twice as the Hilltoppers defeated the Panthers.
Addy Carbaugh, Jordan Pecze and Katherine Horner also scored for Westmont Hilltop (5-1). Bayle Kunsman and Emma Farabaugh supplied Penn Cambria’s goals.
Rockwood 9, North Star 2: In Boswell, Haley Johnson (four assists) and Kaitlyn Pletcher each produced hat tricks as the Rockets improved to 6-2 with a triumph over the Cougars on Tuesday.
Finnleigh Gould scored twice and Olga Wiebe added a goal for Rockwood. Maggie Hay racked up two assists. Allison Harrold and Maddie Putnam both assisted on goals.
Stephaney Emert scored a pair of goals for North Star.
Forest Hills 0, Somerset 0: In Somerset, both the Rangers (3-3-1) and Golden Eagles (4-2-1) were blanked in a double-overtime draw.
Bedford 8, Chestnut Ridge 0: In New Paris, Grace Sarver notched five goals and Lindsay Mowry posted her 50th career shutout as the Bisons defeated the Lions.
Jordan Brown, Lizzy Martz and Katelyn Shaffer (two assists) added goals for Bedford (7-0). Robyn Casalena provided three assists and Sydney Taracatac supplied two helpers.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 12, Greater Johnstown 0: Lainey Farabaugh tallied four goals as the Marauders blanked the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Aurielle Brunner and Maren Stayer both scored twice for Bishop Guilfoyle. Rachel Nosek, Daniella Scipioni, Rachel Simanski and Sophia Warner all notched goals. Stayer, Maddie Smith and Brunner combined on the shutout.
Rockwood 3, Southern Fulton 1: In Rockwood, three first-half goals from Allison Harrold, Finnleigh Gould and Haley Johnson supplied the Rockets with enough offense in a 3-1 triumph over the Indians on Saturday.
Harrold, Johnson and Leah Ritenour picked up assists for Rockwood.
High School Boys
Central Cambria 4, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, John Letizia provided a pair of goals as the Red Devils defeated the Crimson Crushers.
Adam McGlynn and Corey Roberts also scored for Central Cambria (7-1). Ethan Kubat notched the shutout over Bishop McCort (2-4).
Everett 3, Conemaugh Township 2 (2OT): In Davidsville, Colton Burkholder scored a goal late in the second overtime to catapult the Warriors past the Indians on Tuesday.
Elijah Mills and Noah Shaffer added goals for Everett (5-2).
A.J. Smolen scored a pair of goals for Conemaugh Township (1-7).
Somerset 4, Forest Hills 1: In Sidman, Mason Chabol recorded a pair of goals to lead the Golden Eagles past the Rangers.
McKay Ross and Liam Egal also scored for Somerset (4-2-1). Cayce McCall tallied Forest Hills’ (2-6) lone goal.
Monday
Windber 2, United 0: In Windber, Nick Vasas and Zach Geiser each tallied a goal as the Ramblers blanked the Lions.
Vasas also assisted on Geiser’s goal in the second half. Brady Smith notched the shutout for Windber (2-5-1).
Bedford 2, Central Cambria 0: In Bedford, Chase DeLong scored two goals via penalty kick in the Bisons’ victory over the Red Devils on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Chris Klinger posted his fifth shutout of the season for Bedford (6-0), which has only allowed one goal in six games. Central Cambria suffered its first loss (6-1).
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Northern Bedford 2: In Berlin, senior Elijah Sechler scored twice and assisted on another goal in the Mountaineers’ victory over the Black Panthers on Saturday.
Ty Walker added a goal for Berlin (3-3), which received 32 saves from Keegan Huston.
Collin Yeatts and Levi Wiedemann scored for Northern Bedford.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, Julia Horwath supplied 11 kills and six blocks to lead the Crimson Crushers to a thrilling five-set victory over the Highlanders, 18-25, 25-15, 25-9, 22-25, 15-13.
Bailey Shriver amassed 10 kills and Ally Diamond netted 20 assists for Bishop McCort.
Shaylee Packard led Cambria Heights with 28 assists and 13 service points
Central Cambria 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils defeated the Hilltoppers, 25-15, 22-25, 30-28, 25-19.
Leah Burgraff topped Central Cambria (5-1) with 32 assists. Deanne Long contributed 19 digs. Eden Shirk netted 24 digs and six kills. Maddy Kim provided 11 service points and 11 kills. Emma Pileski added 12 service points. Mikalah Kim finished with seven kills and four blocks.
Julia Kleinmeyer led Westmont Hilltop with 15 kills. Chloe Hoffman dished out 32 assists. Lakyn Davis and Abbie Pastorek both had 11 digs. Lauren Lavis and Carissa Krall produced seven combined blocks.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Guilfoyle 1: In New Paris, Leah Winegardner netted 14 kills and Belle Bosch provided 11 kills and 13 blocks as the Lions knocked the Marauders from the LHAC unbeaten ranks, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17.
Alaina Lafferty orchestrated the offense with 20 assists. Zoie Dunlap (14 digs) and Laura Albright (12) produced strong defensive efforts.
Ligonier Valley 3, Derry 1: In Derry, Haley Stormer provided 15 kills and three blocks to lead the Rams to victory over the Trojans, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-23.
Lizzy Crissman (five blocks) and Kailey Johnston both added seven kills. Bella Vargulish netted 26 assists for the Rams (3-2).
North Star 3, Shanksville-Stonycreek 2: In Boswell, Sydnee Ashbrook garnered 20 kills as the Cougars outlasted the Vikings 25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 25-27, 15-10.
Anna Grandas provided 29 assists for North Star. Emily Bittner netted nine kills.
United 3, Purchase Line 0: In Commodore, Maizee Fry supplied 12 kills and five blocks to lead the Lions past the Red Dragons, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16.
Addison Sutton contributed 16 assists for United. Brooklyn Murlin netted 10 service points and six kills.
Monday
North Star 3, Windber 2: In Boswell, the Cougars edged the Ramblers in five sets, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17, 14-25, 15-9.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 3, HOPE for Hyndman 1: In Salisbury, Grace Robertson provided 25 service points and seven aces to lead the Elks to a 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17 victory over the Hornets.
Cadee Blocher added 11 kills for Salisbury-Elk Lick, which received seven kills and six aces from Emily Abraham.
